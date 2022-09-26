In-Memory Computing Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for faster processing and analytics on big data and rising need for unifying transactional and analytical processing for real-time insights

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global In-Memory Computing Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global In-Memory Computing market’s present and future trends. The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global in-memory computing market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for faster processing and analytics on big data.

The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the In-Memory Computing market position on a global level.

To get a sample copy of the Global In-Memory Computing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/581

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global In-Memory Computing market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The on-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of on-premises-based in-memory computing systems across various industries to improve data security is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the in-memory database segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of in-memory database solutions to improve performance and scalability and develop real-time applications.

Increasing need for improving risk intelligence abilities to fight risk exposures in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the risk management & fraud detection segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global in-memory computing market during the forecast period.

To Know more details about the Global In-Memory Computing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-memory-computing-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-memory computing market on the basis of deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory Database

Data Stream Processing

In-Memory Data Grid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

GIS Processing

Predictive Analytics

Sales & Marketing

Sentiment Analysis

Supply Chain Management

Risk Management & Fraud Detection

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

IT and telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Retail & E-commerce

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global In-Memory Computing Market:

The global In-Memory Computing market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the In-Memory Computing business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

To get customization of the Global In-Memory Computing Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/581

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

To know more about the Emergen research reports

Retail Cloud Market

Blood collection market

Legal Online Dispute Resolution Market

In silico drug discovery market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.