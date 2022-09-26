Tachyon Domination Primed To Deliver Mass Adoptable Blockchain Game

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The arrival of Tachyon Domination to the gaming market promises a free-to-play (F2P) experience that might finally reach the goal of mass adoption for a video game built on blockchain.

Tachyon Domination is coming in from a different angle compared to other blockchain games with an emphasis on making their game accessible right from the start without requiring tokens or NFTs to enter the game world. From there, players invest only their time and enjoyment in order to earn crypto rewards.

Set in the year 2333 when a rare substance that allows speed-of-light travel across galaxies has been discovered, Tachyon Domination is a role-playing game (RPG) in which each participant assumes the role of a character that can interact within the game’s vast outer space world.

Key to Tachyon Domination’s strategy will be the ability for gamers to join together with friends and gaming guilds to hunt monsters and creatures, or wage wars on other guilds. Part of the developers’ vision is to have intense player-vs-player (PVP) battles as factions compete to collect valuable resources. This dynamic allows for an addictive multiplayer experience.

With play-to-earn (P2E) capabilities and NFT assets available to enhance the value proposition and earning potential of all players, the game will have everything it needs to satisfy the entire sphere of the gaming market, being both a game that is free to play as well as having the ability to earn income.

Powering the game’s economy is $TADT, an ERC20 governance and utility token used by the community for staking and voting, through which the holders of this primary token claim rewards. Anybody will be able to earn the token while playing the game. In addition to this, three in-game currencies will facilitate trading activity within the Tachyon Domination game.

Initially launching on both Mac and Windows, Tachyon Domination has another key differentiator that pushes it to the forefront in the F2P and P2E arena in that it will be fully playable by the time the first NFT sale ends. The aim is to launch the first MVP before bringing NFT utility into the equation – a significant win over other games which tend to release NFTs that have no initial utility.

Tachyon Dominion promises a free multiplayer RPG experience with additional earning capabilities through blockchain and will be playable before in-game assets are launched, meaning gamers will get to use their NFTs almost as soon as they are acquired. Moreover, they are building a thriving community of crypto enthusiasts and battle royale RPG lovers. There are no barriers to entry to play and everyone is welcome to explore and play together.

These factors combined with a compelling storyline and sound tokenomics will ensure a solid foundation to build one of the best games and loyal communities on the market. To learn more about Tachyon Dominion, read the whitepaper and follow the project’s official channels for key announcements about their much-anticipated game launch.

