mPhase Names Machine Learning Expert Charles Martin to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a leading consumer engagement company developing a suite of mPower mobility services that increase revenue for retailers, is pleased to announce AI and Machine Learning expert Charles Martin as a member of the Company’s newly formed mPower Advisory Board. The board will consist of independent advisors with specific skills and contacts in areas of importance for the ongoing development of the mPower suite of mobility services.



Charles Martin is considered a leading figure across multiple technology disciplines, with an established track record in machine learning, deep learning, data science, and AI software development, complemented by extensive domain experience in Natural Language Processing (NLP) for Search Relevance (as well as Text Generation and Quantitative Finance). Highly sought after in the software development field, he has personally developed and implemented machine learning (ML) systems at companies including Roche, France Telecom, GoDaddy, Aardvark (Google), eBay, eHow, Walmart, Barclays/BGI, and Blackrock. Much of his recent project work has been done under his advisory firm, Calculation Consulting, which he founded in 2010 to provide data science, machine learning, and deep learning solutions. He has also served as both a consultant and FTE distinguished engineer at GLG, a prestigious international consulting firm, where he developed AI methods for the search and recommendations platform.

In addition to ongoing project and consulting work, Charles also provides scientific consulting to the Page family office at the Anthropocene Institute, advising on areas of nuclear and quantum technologies with an eye toward climate change. In academic circles, he is also involved in scientific research in collaboration with UC Berkeley on the foundations of AI.

“Charles’ background is really a resume on the development of many of the elements we take for granted in our daily use of computing devices,” explained mPhase CEO Richard Thorpe. “Over nearly two decades, he has put together an impressive track record of success at a high level, particularly at tech start-ups that were later acquired by companies such as Google and Microsoft. His diverse skill set is formidable, ranging from being a subject matter expert (SME) in machine learning at eBay to developing online learning algorithms for computational advertising for Swoop. His recent research on new energy solutions to combat climate change aligns him directly with our corporate focus on sustainability, giving us an added layer of expertise as we develop our long-range strategy. We’ve carved out a role for Charles as a key consultant in the development of a robust set of future technologies and services, which we believe can give us first-mover advantage in certain segments of the mobility services landscape.”

“During my working career, I have been lucky enough to be at the right time and place to participate in software projects that transformed and even created entire industries,” explained Charles Martin. “It is easy to see that same kind of transformation coming to personal mobility as individuals adopt new travel habits outside the home. Businesses, consumers, CPG companies – essentially any entity that derives some revenue from the current gasoline-centric environment will be facing generational change as fueling and travel shift to an EV model. There is a clear opportunity here to be an early leader in this evolution. I am excited to work with mPhase to create a feature-rich set of mobility services that can serve this emerging EV-centric economy.”

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a mobility services company offering a suite of consumer engagement services using data analytics and artificial intelligence to influence customer purchase decisions at opportunistic times and places. The company’s mPower platform will influence where consumers shop, fuel and interact with retailers. mPower is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with a focus on empowering the environmentally-conscious consumer and the evolution to EV-centric travel. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

Investor Contact:

ir@mphasetech.com