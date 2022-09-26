GerdLi is Changing How People Manage Acid Reflux - Naturally

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of people, gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a painful and uncomfortable condition that interrupts their life on a daily basis and can leave them feeling discouraged and defeated. In fact, up to 30 percent of Americans suffer from GERD, or heartburn, and many of those patients resort to taking antacids or medications in order to manage it. Often, prescription medications for GERD can lead to side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, chronic vitamin b12 deficiency, osteoporosis and fundic gastric polyps.

While taking prescriptions for GERD is a common option for those who suffer from the condition, many people find themselves wishing there was a more natural way to relieve the symptoms. This is where GerdLi comes in. GerdLi is the world's first natural antacid supplement and was created via a custom physician-engineered formula using the rinds of citrus fruits. GerdLi helps to alleviate the symptoms of GERD the natural way, in use with lifestyle modifications and as an alternative to antacids.

By incorporating GerdLi into an already healthy lifestyle, those who suffer from GERD will experience relief. They can be assured that they're adding something natural into their regimen that will, in the long-term, help them manage their GERD and ultimately feel better.

What is GERD and how does GerdLi help?

GERD is a condition that develops when stomach acid enters the esophagus and causes troublesome symptoms and complications. It is often referred to as heartburn, and those who have GERD will typically feel pain or discomfort after consuming certain foods or drinks. GERD is a clinical diagnosis or a diagnosis that is made by a patient after relaying their symptoms. If the case is more severe, testing can be done or if the diagnosis is inconclusive. Lifestyle modifications, including dietary changes and weight loss mainly, are done to help manage GERD. However, many people still find themselves on prescription medications.

Created as a natural alternative to prescription medications like antacids, GerdLi is a supplement for those looking to manage their GERD more naturally. GerdLi uses D-limonene, a compound derivative that is sourced from citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, mandarins and limes. D-limonene works to decrease stomach acid content, which in turn helps reduce heartburn.

Origins and creation

The process of creating GerdLi began in 2017 and took nearly three and a half years to materialize. Dr. M, the physician who developed GerdLi, was fueled by his own personal interest and experience with chronic GERD leading to esophagitis. Dr. M had been hospitalized twice in the last four years for severe esophagitis - once in 2016, and one more recently in November 2020. He was then diagnosed with LA grade D esophagitis, which affected his ability to eat due to pain.

"Although my case is a severe example, there are millions of people who are affected by GERD," he said. "Instead of having to take medications for life, many like myself wish there would be a natural alternative. I created GerdLi to find a natural option for those who suffer from GERD and may feel as though prescription-strength medication is their only choice."

Feeling better with GerdLi

GerdLi is simple to use and the capsule is small, which makes it easy to swallow. Dr. M said by adding GerdLi into a healthy lifestyle plan, people will see results quickly. Most people who have taken GerdLi have noticed an improvement in their acid reflux symptoms within two to four weeks.

It's recommended that users take one 500-milligram soft gel capsule twice daily for a total of 1,000 milligrams. Users should not take more than four capsules within 24 hours. There are no known side effects or reactions to GerdLi noted by trial participants, as Dr. M said the supplement is very safe. GerdLi is specially manufactured in a facility registered by the Food and Drug Administration to ensure the highest quality, and it is made from the highest potency, specially sourced D-limonene.

