Starrag Continuously Increases Its Commitment to Customers in North America and Mexico

Starrag's strong commitment to its customers in North America and Mexico continues increasingly, with a host of developments that will continue to help users of every size and across all industries to be more efficient and profitable with their Starrag machines.

/EIN News/ -- HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starrag has recently expanded its North American team of experts in service and increased the inventory of spare parts to a value of over $1.5 Mio.

The newly renovated and enlarged TechCenter and Showroom in Hebron, Kentucky will present a Starrag LX021 turbine blade machining center, a five-axis, multi-purpose Heckert T45 horizontal machining center and the new Bumotec 191neo multi-axis, multi-tasking machining center for the production of small, complex parts in a single set-up. Starrag will provide on-machine training, as well as turnkeys, open houses and live demonstrations that can be broadcasted directly.

Starrag also opened a new office in Mexico with sales, applications and service support.

Service is a key function for Starrag and its customers worldwide, with the company's Service Plus packages offering, for example, providing users with tailored support packages that include service, support and maintenance at fixed calculable prices over a machine(s) life cycle. The reaction time to any service requests is four hours at most and with on-site attendance within 24 hours and next business day parts delivery. Any request will be answered by a service technician, no automated hold system.

The service package offers customers not only extended machine warranties and avoid machine breakdowns but, ultimately, it also ensures a higher return on their machine investment.

In addition, with a larger team of highly trained service personnel and US based parts inventory, Starrag provides a cost-effective yet comprehensive support 'partnerships' and unrivalled service response times will continue to be upheld, to enable customers to make the most of their installed Starrag machine base, which is impressive for having more than 700 machines installed in North America alone.

Applications support is another key attribute of Starrag's customer support philosophy. Starrag engineers and technicians collaborating with users, often from the start of every new project, to determine then develop the most effective and efficient ways to manufacture parts of every size and in any material.

Now, with the opening of the Starrag Mexico sales, service and applications support office in Queretaro, Starrag users profit the long-established engineering expertise gained from global installations of all types of Starrag machines producing every type of workpiece for all industry sectors.

The office is strategically located in Queretaro where many companies are located involved in the aerospace and automotive industry. "It is being established to serve the dynamic growth and development of these industry sectors," says Carlos Castro who leads the new office as Regional Sales Manager.

"The region has 45 industrial parks and employs more than 49,000 people in automotive and aerospace alone," he adds. "These companies are involved in the production of light vehicles, and auto parts and components - while the aerospace companies machine engines, landing gear assemblies, turbines and electrical systems, for instance - making this region a critical center for advanced manufacturing, engineering, design and development of strategic value to the world's aerospace and automotive industries."

While commenting that Starrag Mexico is "an exciting development that will enable us to expand our focus and growth in South America," Udo Herbes, Managing Director of Starrag North America says that the recently extended (to 2,134 ft2) TechCenter and Showroom in Hebron, Kentucky, will now enable the company to have the Starrag LX021, Heckert T45 and the Bumotec 191neo to provide on machine training, as well as turn keys, open houses and live demonstrations via digital tools as well as personal meetings.

In addition, the site will also present Starrag's partnership and products from TAMS (process monitoring software), Blum-Novotest (probing for parts measuring, tool setting and surface finish verification), Haimer (precision tool holding) and Blaser Swisslube.

Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Transportation and Industrial sectors (Industrial Components, Luxury Goods, Med Tech). In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity.

The umbrella brand Starrag unites the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, Scharmann, SIP, Starrag, TTL and WMW. Headquartered in Rorschach/Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK and India and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries.

The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

