DoorDash Using AI Robots from Cobalt to Create Smarter, Safer Workplaces for Employees

As Employees Return to the Office, DoorDash Uses Innovative Robotics Technology to Build Safe, Tech Forward Modern Workspaces

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Robotics , the only machine learning company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with autonomous robots around the world, announced today its partnership with DoorDash. DoorDash has implemented Cobalt’s AI automated robots to increase security for its corporate offices and help its employees transition back to the office safely. This is the first time DoorDash has deployed AI robots in its office for securing the workplace.



The company was looking at automation technology to optimize its operations by transitioning high-volume repetitive tasks to robots that could perform those tasks more efficiently. DoorDash's Global Safety and Security team collaborated with Cobalt and leveraged its advanced robotics technology to deploy the world's first fully-integrated and robot-automated COVID-19 screening and check-in system across its corporate offices in early 2020.

Using robot automation allowed DoorDash to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk in its offices, and enabled the company to enforce mask wearing, social distancing, and other health and safety protocols without putting its team at risk.

As more employees returned to the office, DoorDash began using Cobalt robots to perform routine security tasks including patrols for hazard and threat identification, perimeter control, security escorts, and alarm response. Cobalt’s technology has enabled DoorDash to deliver industry-leading reliability, quality, and employee experiences in its workplaces. Cobalt’s AI-powered autonomous robots are now widely used and are a pillar of DoorDash’s workplace safety and security strategy.

Chris Cherry, Head of Global Safety and Security at DoorDash, comments, “DoorDash is fully committed to the safety and security of its employees and workplaces. By placing leading technologies and data at the center of our workplace strategy, we have been able to achieve our safety and security objectives while simultaneously fostering the curated experiences that drive human connection and innovation. The same ingredients that went into building DoorDash into a multi-category leader are present in how we approach safety and security at DoorDash. From the very beginning of our partnership, Cobalt has understood this and enabled us to experiment, measure, and adapt rapidly to the dynamic needs of our employees and the challenges of the modern workplace.”

“DoorDash is known for its culture of innovation, deploying groundbreaking technology throughout their business, and the workplace was no exception,” said Mike LeBlanc, President and COO of Cobalt. “The company has proven to be one of today’s most adaptable businesses and took that same determination to building a creative, innovative, and safe office space. We are proud to work with Chris and his team, using robotics to ensure a smooth transition back to the office for DoorDash employees and to give the company critical data on incidents and facility management to make better informed decisions.”

“DoorDash has already realized previously unachievable levels of task efficiency, reliability, and quality, all the while enhancing our employee and workplace experience,” said Cherry. “We are truly in the earliest stages of a cultural shift that is driving the reimagination of the workplace experience and one thing is clear: technology is going to be central to that experience.”

Cobalt’s Remote Guarding Service Solution

Cobalt’s Remote Guarding Service Solution includes state-of-the-art robots with over 60+ sensors including day-night cameras, 360-degree cameras, thermal cameras, depth cameras, LIDAR, and badge reading capabilities. Using machine learning, semantic mapping and novelty detection, the robot can independently identify and flag security-relevant anomalies like people, sounds, motion, doors and windows and missing assets. Each robot has a screen for communication between remote security specialists and people on-site.

In the event of an incident, Cobalt’s security specialists provide human assistance for complex situations. They will triage the incident, contact appropriate personnel and report back to the security team 24/7/365 based on collaboratively established post orders. They can also provide two-way video from the robot to greet employees, request badge credentials and ensure guest check in.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Cobalt Robotics

Cobalt Robotics is the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight. Its technology platform and 24/7 dedicated professional security services team improve safety, security and facility workflows with greater efficiency and predictability at substantially reduced costs, while allowing guards to focus on tasks that require judgment, empathy and decision making. Cobalt’s mobile robotics help companies make their spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, protecting both their employees and intellectual property. Leading enterprises including General Motors and Slack demonstrate that automation in the workplace is a top to bottom priority with Cobalt. Learn more at www.cobaltrobotics.com .