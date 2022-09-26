Digital Freight Forwarder Market Set to Witness an Development Size USD 22192.17 Million by 2030

The research file covers key game enthusiasts inside the industry, CAGR value, market drivers, restraints, and competitive strategies from the region.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital freight forwarder market is expected to grow from USD 3,507.57 Million in 2021 to USD 22192.17 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Digital freight forwarders use digital tools in some capacity and are widely recognized around the world. A digital freight forwarder is a freight forwarder who uses digital technology to help their clients with the import, export, and transportation of the commodities they want to transfer. Given that the entire supply chain is being digitalized, functions carried out by digital freight forwarders are crucial. They have features like automatic booking and real-time freight tracking, and they offer simpler pricing, better communication, and greater inventory visibility.

Access Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/sample-request/226300

Market Growth & Trends

The logistics industry continues to be dominated by digital freight forwarders. Customers can trace shipments through digital freight forwarders, allowing them to see the cargo's location at any time. It will enable businesses to determine the exact location of both departing and arriving shipments. The ten-year economic crisis has sped up these changes, with e-commerce experiencing the fastest increase.



Key Findings

The software segment held the largest market share of 56.14% in 2021.

The type segment includes software and services. The software segment held the largest market share of 56.14% in 2021. Software is crucial for the digital freight forwarder as most operations rely on implementing them.

The large enterprise segment held the largest market share of 62.23% in 2021.

The application segment includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment held the largest market share of 62.23% in 2021. Large businesses handle enormous volumes of freight that are challenging to arrange and evaluate manually. In massive companies, there are many departments, which complicates the structure and makes freight handling difficult. This takes a lot of time and eventually lowers profitability.

Visit our report for additional highlights and key points @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/report/226300/global-digital-freight-forwarder-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2022-2028

Regional Segment Analysis of the Digital Freight Forwarder Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the most significant global market, with a market share of 36.79% in 2021. The market ought to grow due to the rise in e-commerce spending in the region. The US accounts for high-value growth in e-commerce industry due to the digital presence of major companies. As more individuals turned to online shopping for necessities due to the crisis, the region saw a faster adoption of e-commerce.

Key players operating in the global digital freight forwarder market are:

CMA CGM

Kuehne + Nagel

Expeditors (FLEET)

Flexport

Zencargo

Forto Logistics GmbH & Co. KG

Shypple

To Purchase Research Report @ https://www.marketandresearch.biz/buy-now/226300/single

About the report:

The global digital freight forwarder market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Contact Us