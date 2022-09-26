Submit Release
Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Anthony Rice                          

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022 @ 0303

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canaan Mobile Home Park, Canaan

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:   Nicholas Phillips                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/26/20222 at approximately 0303 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call of an active fight at a residence in Canaan Mobile Home Park, Canaan.  Troopers responded and investigations revealed Nicholas Phillips had assaulted a household member.  Phillips was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   09/26/2022 @ 0900         

COURT: Essex

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

