Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004370
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022 @ 0303
INCIDENT LOCATION: Canaan Mobile Home Park, Canaan
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Nicholas Phillips
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/26/20222 at approximately 0303 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call of an active fight at a residence in Canaan Mobile Home Park, Canaan. Troopers responded and investigations revealed Nicholas Phillips had assaulted a household member. Phillips was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022 @ 0900
COURT: Essex
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881