YRC stresses the importance of sticking to the fundamentals in adopting the franchise growth strategy
Your Retail Coach is a ten-year-old retail and eCommerce consulting brand.
YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.”DUBAI, UAE, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among other competencies, the brand also specialises in developing and delivering franchise business solutions and services. YRC has been a seasoned franchise business consultant for many clients. YRC’s team of omnichannel consulting professionals, via the communiqué, stresses the need for brands and businesses to focus on the fundamentals in adopting the franchise expansion mode. These fundamentals hold the keys to answering how to give franchise of a business.
— Nikhil Agarwal
Why Franchise?
Being in the field of retail consulting for a considerable period, YRC maintains that before starting with the groundwork, businesses need to give themselves some time and seek to validate their decision to adopt the franchise route. Franchising is only one of the expansion strategies. There are also other organic and inorganic growth options. It needs to be established that franchising is the best foot forward. Then there is the factor of readiness. This is an assessment of the maturity of an enterprise. Before allowing franchisees to represent and replicate the business, the franchisors must have a firm footing over their business.
Franchise Expansion Strategy
If it is proven beyond any doubt that franchising is the best solution, the next thing is to formulate the franchise expansion strategy. YRC’s franchise experts opine that formulating this strategy is the vision exercise to see how franchising could be used meaningfully for the business. It involves establishing the business objectives of franchising, spotting the potential opportunities and threats/challenges, assessing the strengths and weaknesses, listing the resource requirements, sharing of ownership-operation-revenue, identifying changes in the business model, defining the ideal franchisee profiles, assessing the compliance requirements, etc.
Franchise Business Model
After the franchise expansion strategy is given a definite contour, businesses should move to develop a broad sketch of how the franchise model will work. The franchise business model need not be the same as the regular business model that the franchisor brand would have been following. For example, the value propositions offered in one market may have to be modified to suit the requirements in a new market. These kinds of alterations in offerings are exhibited by branded fast-food chains. Similar adjustments may be also required in other aspects of the existing business model.
Franchise Business Plan
Depending upon the expansion strategy and business model requirements, franchisors need to make the necessary commercial and financial projections to execute the franchise. It is an exercise to assess the financial requirements and commercial viability if the franchise model is executed. As one of the experienced online business consulting firms, YRC asserts that a business plan holds special significance for franchisors because financial matters often become a bone of contention in franchisor-franchisee relationships. Making a business plan is equally important for franchisees. A party cannot unilaterally withdraw from the association because it did not work out a realistic financial picture before entering into the contract.
Franchisee Partner
A franchisee partner is like a business partner. Many experienced franchise development consultants recommend that franchisors need to exercise discretion in determining who becomes an extended part of their business. Apart from similarity in mindset and attitude, franchise partners also need to fulfil the business criteria to be a part of the franchisors’ brands. Policies and procedures (SOPs) must be established to guide the franchisee partner search and selection process. Inputs are also necessary from the franchise expansion strategy and franchise business model.
Franchise Operations Manuals
If franchisors are to ensure that the operations carried out by their franchisees remain on track and established standards of performance are consistently followed, developing and implementing the franchise operations manuals becomes a necessity. These manuals provide the operational roadmap to franchisees and their employees in executing their routine duties. These manuals also contain the standards of input and output required to be maintained. Operations manuals are a powerful tool to keep the operations aligned with the operational planning.
Franchise Agreement
The value of a franchise working arrangement can run up to millions of currency. Any small misunderstanding can cost dearly to both franchisees and franchisors and put the entire franchise at risk. Hence, various kinds of agreements become necessary to have a clear understanding of the duties and responsibilities of both parties. A legal binding creates a sense of accountability to deliver the obligations.
Franchise Control and Audit
Control and audit are critical aspects of a franchise working relationship. It does not matter whether it is a branded fast-food chain or a luxury fashion brand. Prudence calls for keeping a tab on the ground realities via suitable reporting and audit measures. If issues emerge and snowball into something bigger, then it becomes difficult even for the veteran retail and eCommerce consultants dealing in franchising solutions to tame the differences.
For more insights into how to franchise a business and YRC’s franchise business consulting services ( https://www.yourretailcoach.in/franchise-development/ ) or for a quick chit chat with one of our franchise business consultants, please visit https://www.yourretailcoach.in/
Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/
Rupal Shah Agarwal
YourRetailCoach
+91 98604 26700
consult@mindamend.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
10 Steps To Start Your E Commerce Brand