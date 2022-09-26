Segments of the email encryption market are booming, and investors are looking for growth through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services

Increasing need to protect confidential information in organizations & growing scams such as business email compromise & phishing attacks are some key factors driving email encryption market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Email Encryption Market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to safeguard confidential information in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the global email encryption market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks are expected to boost growth of the global email encryption market going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of multi-cloud services is expected to augment global email encryption market growth in future.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Email Encryption industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Email Encryption market. The study on the Global Email Encryption Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Email Encryption market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Email Encryption industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Email Encryption industry.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2019, Appriver, LLC, which is a cloud-based cybersecurity solution vendor, was acquired by Zix Corporation. This acquisition will enable Zix Corporation to expand its email security product offerings.

On-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly fast CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of on-premises-based email encryption solutions across various sectors to enable better data security is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of email encryption solutions by various companies to efficiently encrypt internal and external email communications and to secure critical business data, information, and facilities.

Increasing adoption of email encryption solutions in the BFSI industry is expected to drive revenue growth of the BFSI segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global email encryption market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing adoption of email encryption solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, BFSI, and IT & telecom, due to stringent regulations and need for compliance in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Leading Companies of the Email Encryption Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, Norton LifeLock Inc., BAE Systems plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited, Echoworx.

Emergen Research has segmented the global email encryption market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Government

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Email Encryption market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Email Encryption market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Email Encryption market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Email Encryption with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Key Points of Email Encryption Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Email Encryption market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Email Encryption market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Email Encryption market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

