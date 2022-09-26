Ambulatory Device Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ambulatory

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ambulatory devices are witnessing an increased demand owing to the growing preference for outpatient services and avoiding hospital stay and the cost related to it. The market devices have the ability to measure a patient’s blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen saturation, sleep activity, pulse rate, level of consciousness, pain, urine output, and respiration rate.

Ambulatory devices are also equipped with advanced technologies to provide additional benefits of portability, Bluetooth connectivity, installed tracking system, and portability. The devices are used by the older population or by people who are suffering from a neurological deficit or musculoskeletal impairments. Thus, the growing geriatric population and surge in the incidence of diseases are propelling the market demand.

Several medical treatments for chronic and acute ailments and illness and the ambulatory devices can help in preventive health care. The devices can be used any time at any given place and can help in performing minor surgical and medical procedures, such as dermatology and dental. The support from non-governmental organizations is encouraging market demand.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, the Masimo Rad-G pulse oximeter was clarified by the FDA. The pulse oximeter is a handheld device that combines respiration rate from the pleth (RRp) and Masimo’s signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry, which is used to spot-check or continually monitor.

An infusion pump is a medical device which delivers fluids, such as medications and nutrients, into a patient’s body in a limited amount. Infusion pumps are widespread usage in clinical settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and also in the home.

An ECG monitoring application monitors heart electrical activity and shows a moving line of peaks and dips. It measures the electrical current, which runs through one’s heart. The growing incidence of heart diseases has propelled the demand for the market.

Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infusion Systems

Monitoring Devices

Records

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Delivery

ECG Monitoring

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

EEG Monitoring

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Ambulatory Device Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

