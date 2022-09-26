Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market To Grow At Rate Of 11.2% Through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 18.87 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions can be attributed to high increase in data volume and growing use of data by enterprises to make informed decision to achieve business goals. A primary advantage of data center backup and recovery solutions is increased reliability and uninterrupted flow of business operations. Data center backup and recovery solutions allows data centers to recover data or maintain continuation of essential IT infrastructure due to various reasons, including hardware impairment, viruses, power failure, or natural disasters. Additionally, increasing digital transformation across various enterprises, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises and growing adoption of cloud-based services are fueling demand for data center backup and recovery solutions. Increasing investments in expansion of data centers is significantly driving the growth of data center backup and recovery solutions market. Data centers are vital assets for enabling sustained growth in companies by offering uninterrupted access to their IT systems and cater to data storage demands integrating both physical and cloud storage capabilities.

The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market. Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Dell Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Commvault, Micro Focus International PLC, Arcserve LLC, IBM Corporation, Barracuda Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cohesity Inc., and Druva Inc.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

By industry vertical, manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over forecast period. The manufacturing industry is the backbone global economy and innovative technologies are being adopted at fast pace to improve operations and productivity. Many manufacturing companies are implementing technologies, such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and industrial internet of things (IIoT) eliminate inefficiencies in reduction process. Growing adoption of these platforms and equipment results in massive generation of critical data that need to be stored/backed up in a data centers from where it can be retrieved in case of any incident of data loss. This drives demand for data centers, and in turn, data center backup and recovery solutions.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to implementation of advanced technologies and growth of end-use industry verticals. Additionally, presence of leading market players, such as Commvault, Alphabet Inc., and IBM International. In the region, particularly in the US are causative of market growth.

In June 2020, Microsoft Corporation made an announcement about signing a partnership agreement with Commvault. As per the agreement, Metallic Software-as-a-Service data protection portfolio of Commvault would be integrated with Microsoft Azure to deliver trusted security solutions with SaaS management.

By solutions type, data replication segment contributed to a significant revenue share in 2021. Data center replication solutions provides the benefit of replicating cache data between clusters. It is essential to ascertain while working with several data centers that is the event of operations of one data center being hampered, another data center is entirely capable of handling its load and data. Data center replication automatically determines that each cluster is consistently and reliably keeping its data in sync with other data centers.

The Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market on the basis of solutions type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Replication

Data Reduction

Data Retention

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical & Virtual Servers

Databases

Enterprise Applications

Mobile Endpoints

Public Infrastructure Platform

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

