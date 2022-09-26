Submit Release
UNGA:Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Indian Peer

MOROCCO, September 26 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, met in New York with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During this meeting, the two parties highlighted the strategic relationship between Morocco and India.

They also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest.

This meeting took place on the sidelines of the general debate of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

MAP 24 September 2022

