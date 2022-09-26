High Performance Computing Market as a Service to Reach USD 71.78 Billion by 2030 at a 6.2% CAGR - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing emphasis on hybrid HPC systems is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 42.00 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trend – Increasing demand for commercial process simplification ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High Performance Computing (HPC) market size reached USD 42.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on hybrid HPC systems is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Enterprises are emphasizing hybrid HPC solutions due to increasing need for HPC solutions and technological advancements. Information Technology (IT) teams are working hard to find a balance between cloud and on-premises HPC solutions. On-premises HPC resources are being scaled out as needed by enterprises, and simultaneously, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) are offering turn-key HPC solution settings geared to organizations’ unique workload demands. A hybrid HPC solution improves efficiency, and also addresses security and privacy concerns while lowering maintenance costs. Therefore, growing emphasis on hybrid HPC solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for revenue growth of the global HPC market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the High Performance Computing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the High Performance Computing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the High Performance Computing market. The latest and updated research report on the Global High Performance Computing Market covers a comprehensive overview of the High Performance Computing market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the High Performance Computing market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for High-Performance Computing (HPC) according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Atos SE, and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On-premises segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing emphasis placed by governments of various countries on safeguarding sensitive national defense data.

Healthcare segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. HPC technologies provide the computing capacity required for applications and aid in addressing difficulties in healthcare and life sciences industries, which is expected to increase their adoption further in the healthcare industry and thus, drive revenue growth of this segment.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a considerably rapid revenue growth rate in the global HPC market over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of high-performance computing equipment for scientific research and weather forecasting.

In March 2022, Excelero, a Tel Aviv-based provider of high-performance software-defined storage, joined Nvidia Corporation. The company's engineering team, which includes seasoned co-founders with decades of experience in HPC, storage, and networking, has extensive expertise in block storage used by major organizations in storage-area networks.

Emergen Research has segmented the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Servers

Storage

Networking Device

Software

Services

Design & Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Gaming

Transportation

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market.

Key Coverage of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market:

Insightful information regarding the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

