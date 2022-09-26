Lou Yu, Head of KuCoin Labs, to Speak About Web3 Incubation in Emerging Markets at Token 2049

Lou Yu, the head of KuCoin Labs, the investment division of the global KuCoin exchange, is set to speak at the Token 2049 Conference in Singapore on the topic of Web3 incubation in emerging markets. The presentation will cover a number of directions that KuCoin Labs is focusing on in its activities for promoting Web3 adoption and development.

Support for Web3 startups in emerging markets will cover the fundamental vectors of KuCoin Labs' endeavors in Web3 space across developing economies, including primary market penetration, research, incubation, and investments. Lou Yu will explore how KuCoin Labs means to support its activities as an institutional incubator and investor by simultaneously handling the roles of a technology pioneer, mentor, and investor.

To this aim, KuCoin Labs supports post-graduates, entrepreneurs, and native crypto developers aiming to enter the Web3 space and contribute to its adoption and growth. As part of its activities, KuCoin Labs conducts regular institutional research and experimentation and holds student club events. Web2 entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to resort to KuCoin Labs to receive advisory services on their vectors of operation and gain access to an extensive network of resources.

Lou Yu will also talk about team formation approaches, go-to-market strategies, and other types of support KuCoin Labs offers entrepreneurs. The ultimate goal of the presentation is to highlight KuCoin Labs' ongoing efforts at lowering entry thresholds into the Web3 space and providing talent to the market, thus expanding opportunities for various professionals from adjacent industries.

About Token2049

Token 2049 is the premier crypto event that will be held in Singapore on September 28-29, where founders and executives of industry-leading companies will share their views on the market. The event shines a light on global developments while taking a unique and widening perspective on the ecosystem and its vast opportunities. Token 2049 brings together the global crypto industry, uniting entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts and global media, and creates unparalleled networking opportunities.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a Pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, KuCoin won the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts award by Ascent.

