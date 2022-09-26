Delta-EE Partners With Content Catalyst to Diversify Subscription Services

Delta-EE has partnered with specialist technology provider Content Catalyst to upgrade its research portal and diversify its subscription services, using flagship content delivery service Publish Interactive.

Established in 2004, Delta-EE is a leading energy consulting firm with a mission to provide trusted information on the energy transition and accelerate the path to a low carbon future. They provide in-depth research, analysis, and expertise to help the energy sector best navigate the energy transition.

The new subscriber research portal provides access to Delta-EE's deep expertise covering the most critical areas of new energy and the energy transition. Subscribers benefit from an interactive experience that allows them to search across all reports, save and share selections, and export content and data into MS Office compatible documents for repurposing.

Launching its new Publish Interactive-powered service has allowed Delta-EE to exceed the needs of its growing international customer base and diversify their content offering to include trial access to paid for subscription content and personalised subscription packages.

Commenting on the launch, Jennifer Aran, Head of Products at Delta-EE, said, "we wanted to provide a better user experience for our clients and Publish Interactive has provided the simplicity and flexibility we needed to do that. The team has been helpful throughout the onboarding process, and we even managed to launch ahead of schedule thanks to their support".

Edwin Bailey, COO, Content Catalyst, said, "Delta-EE are experts in their field with a large catalogue of expert content. We're delighted that we could help them launch a best-in-class content delivery platform within a short timeframe."

About Delta-EE

Delta-EE was founded in 2004 and has since grown to a team of over 50, based across Europe in the UK, France, Denmark, and The Netherlands. As leading experts on the energy transition, they are the turn-to consultancy for in-depth research and ‘new energy' expertise.

About Contact Catalyst

Since 2003, Content Catalyst has helped leading providers of analyst research to grow valuable commercial relationships based on their expert insights. The Cambridge-based company's flagship software, Publish Interactive, is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing, and subscriber management tools designed for market analyst firms to deliver and manage their content.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005005/en/