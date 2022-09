Tea Tree Oil Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 88.5 Million by 2030: Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness regarding health benefits of tea tree oil is a key factor driving tea tree oil market revenue growth

Tea Tree Oil Market Size โ€“ USD 53.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth โ€“ at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends โ€“ Surge in demand for natural cosmetic applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tea Tree Oil Market size was USD 53.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Tea tree oil, commonly known as melaleuca oil, is an essential oil with a strong camphoraceous odour and a pale yellow to virtually colourless and transparent appearance. It is obtained from the leaves of the tea tree, Melaleuca alternifolia, which is widely present in Australia's southeast Queensland and northeast coast. The oil is made up of many different compounds, and its composition changes as it is exposed to oxygen and oxidises. It is commonly used as a topical therapy in low quantities for the treatment of skin diseases in conventional medicine, although there is little evidence of effectiveness.

๐“๐ž๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž โ€“ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ‘.๐ŸŽ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก โ€“ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ—%, ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ โ€“ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ

Tea Tree Oil Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The cosmetic and toiletries application segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. ฮฑ-Terpineol, ฮฑ-pinene, Terpinen-4-ol, ฮฒ-pinene, Linalool, Sabinene, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Cymene, ฮฑ-Phellandrene, gamma-Terpinene, ฮฑ-Terpinene, 1,8-cineole, and Limonene are main constituents of tea tree oil. These compounds have various advantages such as characteristics of pinene include anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, expectorant, and bronchodilator. Myrcene has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antibacterial, sedative, and anti-mutagenic activities, terpinene possesses antifungal properties, while limonene has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. When used topically and cosmetically, tea tree oil is a great addition to personal hygiene cosmetics and toiletries including bar soaps, face washes, body washes, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, salves, moisturizers, massage oils, and nail conditioners, as this could treat skin conditions. As a result, many key companies are increasingly adding tea tree oil in their cosmetic products, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The cosmetic companies segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Tea tree oil is widely used in cosmetic and personal care items, such as soaps, deodorants, fragrances, hand sanitizers, body lotions, and cosmetics for skin and hair, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, multiple other benefits of tree oil, such as it can be used on underarms as a possible all-natural deodorant by diluting it with water are also driving revenue growth of this segment. It could naturally help to smell fresh all day, since this oil has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties.

Key players in the market include Main Camp Natural Extracts, Maria River Plantation, T. G. Cassegrain & Co Pty Ltd., Jenbrook Australia, Lvhuan Machinery Co., Ltd., Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company, Oribi Oils (Pty) Ltd., Cape Mountain Oils, Tea Tree Therapy, and AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Tea Tree Oil Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ž๐š ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐จ๐ข๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐๐ž, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Cosmetic and Toiletries Application

Therapeutic Application

Industrial Application

๐†๐ซ๐š๐๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Pharma/Cosmetic Grade

Therapeutic Grade

๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

FMCG Manufacturer

Cosmetic Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ž๐š ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐›๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

