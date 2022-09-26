Enterprise Video Market will Reach Nearly USD 24.63 Billion, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the Forecast Period of 2027

Market Size – USD 2.91 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Enterprise video market is forecast to reach USD 24.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Enterprise video market is forecasted to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Some of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the market are increased demand for video streaming, continuous expansion in the number of internet users, and advancements in cloud technology. In addition to these factors, one of the essential factors contributing to the development of the enterprise video market is the globalization of various industries. The increased emphasis on globalization among different enterprises has resulted in rising demand for enhancing their internal as well as external communication process and remain well connected with their employees located in different locations. The increasing need for improving enterprise communication process has resulted in rising demand and incorporation of enterprise video in the communication system of the enterprises that are propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from the factors specified above, different initiatives taken by the key players of the market is also boosting the growth of the enterprise video market. As an instance, in 2016, IBM, a key player of the market, had introduced a software solution for enterprises- Ustream eCDN that helps in delivering enhanced video streaming services. Such advancements made by key players of the market plays a pivotal role in the expansion of the enterprise video market.

In regards to region, Europe occupies the second largest market share in the enterprise video market. The prominent market presence of Europe in the enterprise video market is attributed to the advancements of networking technologies and enhanced use of cloud-based applications in this region.

Top Profiled in the Enterprise Video Market Report:

• Kaltura

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Cisco

• Adobe

• Brightcove

• Avaya

• Panopto

• Mediaplatform

• VBrick Systems

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Video Content Management

• Video conferencing

• Webcasting

• Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Solutions

• Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Banking, financial services and insurance [BFSI]

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

• Retail

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Corporate Communications

• Client Engagement and Marketing

• Training and Development

• Collaboration and knowledge sharing

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

