Space Power Supply Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 4.34 Billion by 2030: Size, Shares, and Revenue Outlook

Increasing development of low earth orbit satellites is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Power Supply market size was USD 3.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing development of low earth orbit satellites is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Smaller satellites are now being built, launched, and operated for less money, allowing for mega-constellations of satellites to be deployed more quickly and adaptably. In the recent years, there has been a significant development in the space sector. Current trend is to deploy fewer, simpler, less expensive, and smaller satellites as opposed to a few expensive, complicated, and huge spacecraft. In addition, interest in small satellites (usually weighing less than 500 kg) has surged due to reduction of formerly bulky satellite components, standardization, and much lower prices brought on by design and manufacturing breakthroughs.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The thermoelectric generator segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators (RTG) are a type of thermoelectric generator used in spacecraft and launch vehicles. Radioisotope confinement is required for safe operation of RTGs long after the device has passed end of its practical life.

The satellite segment is expected to register a substantial growth over the forecast period. Main causes driving demand for satellites are increase in demand for Direct-To-Home (DTH) television, conversion of standard definition television, and international broadcasting in industrialized countries. Growth of digital TV demand, expansion of communication and broadcasting industries, and continued spread of internet access and video distribution are all contributing to revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth during the forecast period. Region's growing reliance on satellite-based telemetry systems for a range of commercial and military purposes is driving demand for satellite systems, which in turn, is increasing demand for space power supply systems.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž Northrup Grumman Corporation, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH, Saft Groupe S.A, Airborne, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Airbus SE, EaglePicher Technologies, DHV Technology, SolAero Technologies, Inc., and GS Yuasa Corporation.

The Global Space Power Supply Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Solar Panel & Arrays

Batteries

Power Modules

Thermoelectric Generators

Others

๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Satellites

Launch Vehicles

Space Exploration

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐›๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

What are the different types of processes used to harden the components to materials that are used in the space power supply?

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the years?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the space power supply market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the space power supply market?

Which region is expected to be leading the space power supply market by 2030?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario generated by this market going to be like?

