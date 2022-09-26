Space Power Supply Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 4.34 Billion by 2030: Size, Shares, and Revenue Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing development of low earth orbit satellites is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Space Power Supply Market Size – USD 3.75 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 1.8%, Market Trends –Demand for power supply products is largely impacted by new technological advancements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Power Supply market size was USD 3.75 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing development of low earth orbit satellites is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Smaller satellites are now being built, launched, and operated for less money, allowing for mega-constellations of satellites to be deployed more quickly and adaptably. In the recent years, there has been a significant development in the space sector. Current trend is to deploy fewer, simpler, less expensive, and smaller satellites as opposed to a few expensive, complicated, and huge spacecraft. In addition, interest in small satellites (usually weighing less than 500 kg) has surged due to reduction of formerly bulky satellite components, standardization, and much lower prices brought on by design and manufacturing breakthroughs.

Space Power Supply Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The thermoelectric generator segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators (RTG) are a type of thermoelectric generator used in spacecraft and launch vehicles. Radioisotope confinement is required for safe operation of RTGs long after the device has passed end of its practical life.

The satellite segment is expected to register a substantial growth over the forecast period. Main causes driving demand for satellites are increase in demand for Direct-To-Home (DTH) television, conversion of standard definition television, and international broadcasting in industrialized countries. Growth of digital TV demand, expansion of communication and broadcasting industries, and continued spread of internet access and video distribution are all contributing to revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market is expected to register a considerable growth during the forecast period. Region's growing reliance on satellite-based telemetry systems for a range of commercial and military purposes is driving demand for satellite systems, which in turn, is increasing demand for space power supply systems.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Northrup Grumman Corporation, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH, Saft Groupe S.A, Airborne, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Airbus SE, EaglePicher Technologies, DHV Technology, SolAero Technologies, Inc., and GS Yuasa Corporation.

The Global Space Power Supply Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Solar Panel & Arrays

Batteries

Power Modules

Thermoelectric Generators

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Satellites

Launch Vehicles

Space Exploration

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What are the different types of processes used to harden the components to materials that are used in the space power supply?

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the years?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the space power supply market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the space power supply market?

Which region is expected to be leading the space power supply market by 2030?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario generated by this market going to be like?

