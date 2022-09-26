Potato Protein Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Potato Protein Market To Be Driven By The Growing Demand For Gluten-Free Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Potato Protein Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global potato protein market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, types, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potato-protein-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
The market for potato protein is being aided by the growing demand for gluten-free snacks due to the rising health-consciousness. As the trend of sports nutrition is surging, the consumption of potato protein for muscle gain is increasing, hence bolstering the market growth. The rising demand for organic food products by the environmentally conscious population is escalating the demand for potato protein extracted from non-genetically modified potatoes.
Moreover, the rising pet ownership, along with the increased spending on pets, is driving the market for potato protein. The growing focus on optimal animal nutrition is surging the use of potato protein owing to its high digestibility, which is providing impetus to the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Potato protein refers to a protein that is extracted from potatoes. It has high biological digestibility and contains essential amino acids. It is increasingly used as a potato-based protein owing to its nutritional benefits. Moreover, potato protein has high digestibility, due to which it is ideal for animal nutrition.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potato-protein-market
By application, the market is divided into:
• Beverage
• Snack and Bar
• Animal Nutrition
• Others
On the basis of types, the market is bifurcated into:
• Potato Protein Concentrate
• Potato Protein Isolate
The major regional markets of potato protein are:
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Market Trends
The growth of the potato protein industry is being driven by the growing demand for clean label products, which is increasing the demand for potato-based protein. The increasing vegan population in developed countries is also propelling the market growth of potato protein. Moreover, the increasing research and development (R&D) activities to surge the operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness of extraction of potato protein is expected to augment the market growth. The use of various technologies to enable the extraction of potato protein from industrial potato waste is projected to provide further impetus to the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Royal Avebe U.A., Tereos Internacional SA, Omega Protein Corporation, Pepees S.A., and Kemin Industries, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
