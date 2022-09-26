igroup CAMS Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review
igroup's CAMS cloud management software was recognised by AWS with the completion of the AWS foundational technical review.
"This certification of our software from AWS shows the hard work and dedication that the team have put in over several years to build a truly market-leading cloud management solution. It builds on our longstanding AWS & Azure partnerships."
Steve Rastall, Founder & CEO of igroup
igroup, an AWS Cloud service specialist for independent software vendors (ISVs), announced today that it has successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review for its cloud management platform CloudOps Active Management Solution (CAMS).
The AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) is a rigorous technical assessment designed to help AWS Partners identify and close any gaps in their technical implementation of an AWS solution. This comprehensive review is built around the AWS Well-architected framework and validates CAMS against a list of controls defined in a series of checklists.
Once the information concerning your architecture, build and deployment model is compiled and submitted then there is a manual review by an AWS partner solutions architect. This then generates a set of queries or remediation steps to bring the software up to the standards required. The current FTR is valid for 24 months from the date of approval and entitles igroup to use the 'Reviewed by AWS' badge in relation to CAMS.
igroup has been an AWS partner for several years and also maintains a similar set of certifications and partnership with Microsoft Azure and a listing on the Azure marketplace. This successful completion of the certification from AWS builds on the recent release of the software to include Kubernetes management and improved machine learning of the cost analysis modules.
Each new certification that is added validates the confidence igroup has in its unified cloud management platform. CAMS also has certifications/partnerships from the following organisations:
G-Cloud 13 framework - a platform for UK local and national government organisations to procure cloud software solutions
Capterra - an independent website for comparing and reviewing software
GetApp - an independent directory for software research and comparing software solutions
To compare the CAMS packages and features and find out if CAMS can help with your cloud management, then search for us on Capterra or GetApp for an independent opinion.
