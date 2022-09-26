Blockchain in Telecom Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Blockchain in Telecom Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Blockchain in Telecom Market Share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global blockchain in telecom market reached a value of US$ 275 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,969 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 62.46% during 2022-2027. A blockchain refers to a growing list of records, also called blocks, that are linked together utilizing cryptography. Every block comprises of a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. Blockchain is a decentralized technological solution used for collecting, recording, and maintaining the transaction history of digital assets between two or more parties. It is utilized by organizations to streamline administrative procedures, prevent thefts, store unique device data, create transparent networks, curb fraudulent activities, etc. Blockchain also aids in enhancing the operational efficiency of the business processes and assists in tracking the historical records of the users, which can be verified by other stakeholders. Blockchain in telecom is used widely for smart contracts, identity management, connectivity provisioning, payment, billing, etc.

The escalating data security concerns among telecom organizations are some of the key factors driving the blockchain in telecom market. Besides this, the incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with connected devices is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of blockchain technology in the telecom industry to reduce identity and roaming frauds is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the increasing demand for smart contracts to manage all of the billing related to roaming to ensure significant cost savings is also stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the integration of 5G technology and the elevating utilization of blockchain-based mobile wallet payments are anticipated to fuel the blockchain in telecom market over the forecasted period.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Million

Segment Coverage Provider, Organization Size, Application, Region

com Inc.

Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Cegeka

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tbcasoft Inc.

Wipro Limited.

Breakup by Provider:

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

OSS/BSS Processes

Identity Management

Payments

Smart Contracts

Connectivity Provisioning

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

