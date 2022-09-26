Double Shortlist for Provide Community
Colchester-based healthcare organisation, Provide Community, has been announced as a finalist in two of this year’s Business Culture Awards categories.
It is fantastic to see the hard work and passion of all Provide colleagues recognised in such a prestigious award”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colchester-based health and social care organisation, Provide Community, has been announced as a finalist in two of this year’s prestigious Business Culture Awards categories for Business Culture Leadership and the Best Non-Profit Organisation.
— Mark Heasman
With tough competition from a host of British and global brands, Provide Community has been named as a double finalist in an awards event that celebrates people and businesses who lead the way in setting up their employees for success by creating a productive and collaborative culture in the workplace.
The Community Interest Company, which delivers health and social care services to communities in the Eastern region, has been shortlisted for the Best Non-Profit Organisation for Business Culture award. Judges will be looking closely at how Provide Community has invested in its workplace culture and community impact.
As an employee-owned organisation, Provide invites all of its members to voice and influence how the company is run and reinvests profits into services, innovation, and the communities it serves. This played a major role in Provide Community’s entry, which detailed the trebling of its community grants in 2022 to £374,646 in support of charitable organisations, with more than £3.5 million donated in the last 11 years.
Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive at Provide Community, has also been shortlisted for the Business Culture Leadership award, which recognises professionals whose passion and commitment to creating a positive workplace has made a noticeable difference to staff and stakeholders.
Commenting on the nominations, Mark said; “Provide Community is an organisation fuelled by its culture and core values of care, innovation, and compassion. It is fantastic to see the hard work and passion of all Provide colleagues recognised in such a prestigious award.
Mark continues, "Personally, I am proud to lead such an outstanding organisation that has culture at its heart and I am humbled to have been nominated."
Business Culture Awards winners are set to be announced at a gala dinner event in London on Wednesday 5th October, which will be hosted by the writer and radio presenter Reverend Richard Coles.
Established as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2011, Provide Community is a social enterprise with more than a thousand colleagues and an annual income in the region of £70 million.
With a vision of ‘transforming lives through ‘care, innovation and compassion,’ Provide Community delivers a broad range of high-quality health and social care services to people in their own homes and at locations including community hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, and primary care settings.
As an innovative care provider, Provide Community also develops and delivers transformation through a growing portfolio of hybrid healthcare services designed to deliver ongoing improvement to accessibility and quality.
As an employee-owned enterprise, members have a say in the future direction of the company and can make suggestions for improvements and influence how profits are reinvested.
Provide Community also reinvests back into the local community, directly through guidance from its employee stakeholders and governance team. In the last 10 years, Provide Community has donated £3.5 million in funding and match funding to charities, education and community organisations.
