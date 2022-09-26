Latin America Confectionery Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Confectionery Market To Augment Significantly During 2022-2027, Driven By Burgeoning Demand For Ready-To-Eats Products Among ConsumersSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Latinoamericano de la Confitería, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis en profundidad del mercado, evaluando los factores clave y las últimas tendencias que lo configuran. En función del tipo, tipo de producto, canal de distribución y las regiones clave, el informe estudia su impacto en el mercado global.
También evalúa la dinámica del mercado, abarcando los indicadores clave de demanda y precios, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos DAFO y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Confectionery Market 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, evaluating key factors and latest trends shaping the market. On the basis of type, product type, distribution channel and key regions, the report studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-confiteria/solicitar-una-muestra
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
CAGR del Período de Pronóstico (2022-2027): 4,6%
La industria de la confitería en América Latina está creciendo a un ritmo rápido que alcanzo un valor del alrededor de USD 14.1 mil millones en 2021 debido al auge del sector minorista de la región y a la creciente demanda de comidas preparadas. El sector se está expandiendo debido al aumento del poder adquisitivo de los consumidores, el dinero disponible y la consideración de los artículos de confitería como un lujo asequible. La creciente popularidad de los chocolates sin azúcar y otros artículos estimula el crecimiento del sector.
Brasil, una de las muchas naciones latinoamericanas, ocupa actualmente una parte considerable del mercado de la confitería de la región y se prevé que domine el mercado durante el periodo de proyección. Este aumento se debe a la creciente demanda de la población de clase media de la región, así como a la creciente industria de alimentos y bebidas. Sin embargo, el bajo valor nutricional y los costes volátiles de las materias primas, como el azúcar y el cacao, constituyen una seria amenaza para el crecimiento del negocio de los dulces.
Se espera que los cambios en las preferencias dietéticas de los consumidores y la introducción de nuevas variantes de productos con atributos mejorados, como el bajo contenido de azúcar, grasa y colesterol, favorezcan la expansión del mercado durante el periodo previsto. El mercado latinoamericano de la confitería está siendo impulsado por el aumento de la demanda de alimentos preparados, la popularidad de los chocolates sin azúcar y la rápida expansión del sector minorista.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-confiteria
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Confectionery products are sweet in taste that includes a wide range of goods rich in sugar or other sweeteners. These are mostly categorised as chocolate and sugar confections. Chocolate candies, ice cream, frozen desserts, chewing gum, and so on. Other sweet baked goods like cookies, cakes, and cakes, as well as other items like jams and jellies, are a few examples of confectionery products.
According to type, the market is divided into:
Organic
Conventional
On the basis of product type, the industry can be classified into:
Chocolate
White
Dark
Milk
Sugar
Hard-Boiled Sweets
Caramels and Toffees
Mint and Gums
Snack Bars
Others
The distribution channels in the market are:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Pharmaceuticals and Drug Stores
Speciality Stores
Online
Others
Key regions covered include:
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Chile
Others
Market Trends
The augmenting consumer’s preference for organic chocolates and candies is one of the main trends thrusting confectionery market in the right direction. The popularity of organic snacks and sugar and chocolate products has been fuelled by consumer demand for healthy snacking options as well as the benefits to taste and sensory perception. Growing consumer interest in organic goods creates a variety of business options. The market for organic chocolate is expanding moderately on a large scale and is becoming quite popular with consumers. The producers’ increased efforts to match the market’s rising demand for organic chocolate are ensuring the future expansion of the market.
A large availability of a wide range of innovative sugar confectionery items exhibiting novel tastes. The onset of new flavours and emergence of numerous market players are attracting huge consumer base. With newer and evolving marketing strategies by manufacturers regarding the introduction of unique flavours and content in confectionery products, the market is gaining momentum in Latin America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
Nestlé S.A
Canels Group
The Hershey Company
Mars, Incorporate
Mondelez International
Arcor Group
Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
About Us:
Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Also Visit – https://informesdeexpertos.blogspot.com/
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Read More Reports:
Mercado Latinoamericano de Tarjetas Inteligentes: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-tarjetas-inteligentes
Mercado Latinoamericano de Colchones: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-colchones
Mercado Latinoamericano de Construccion Modular: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-construccion-modular
Mercado Estadounidense de Analgesicos Topicos: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-estadounidense-de-analgesicos-topicos
Mercado Estadounidense de Betainas: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-estadounidense-de-betainas
Mercado Estadounidense de Barrera Climatica: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-estadounidense-de-barrera-climatica
Mercado Latinoamericano de Aditivos Para Perdida de Fluidos: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-aditivos-para-perdida-de-fluidos
Mercado Latinoamericano de Servicios de Diagnostico Por Imagen: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-servicios-de-diagnostico-por-imagen
Mercado Latinoamericano de Bioplaguicidas: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-bioplaguicidas
Las 10 Empresas Populares de Blockchain en América Latina: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/blogs/las-10-empresas-populares-de-blockchain-en-america-latina
*We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.
Irene Garcia
Expert Market Research
+1 818-319-4060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other