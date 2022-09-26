(Video) Iran’s protests spread to 146 cities as 180 are killed by regime security forces
For the night on Sunday and early Monday morning local time in various cities of Iran for the tenth consecutive in this uprising. protests spreading to 146 cities and regime security forces killed at least 180 protesters while arresting over 8,000 others.
Protesters were confronting regime security forces that were shooting directly at their ranks. In videos posted from inside Iran, demonstrators are seen chanting: “Death to Khamenei! Death to the dictator!” “We will fight and take back Iran!”
Students of Tehran University launched a night rally that evolved into a large demonstration with participants chanting: “We will fight and take back Iran!” “Death to the Basij!” The protesters were also seen confronting security forces.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the brave protesters in Iran and called on the international community to condemn the regime’s brutal crackdown.
Once establishing their ground, protesters are taking their clashes directly at the regime’s security forces, especially IRGC units and plainclothes agents.
This is despite the regime launching a massive crackdown with Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), paramilitary Basij, and plainclothes agents attacking the protesters with brute force.
The capital Tehran along with many of Iran’s metropolitan cities including Tabriz, Shiraz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Rasht, and Karaj witnessed major anti-regime rallies intensifying with each passing day.
Sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) are reporting protests spreading to 146 cities and regime security forces killing at least 180 protesters while arresting over 8,000 others. Reports also indicate hundreds, if not thousands, have been injured by the regime’s security forces.
On Sunday, at least ten different areas of Tehran, including Narmak, Sadeghiyeh, Haft Howz, Ekbatan, Sattarkhan, Ariashahr, Valiasr Square, Tehran pars, and Shariati Street were scenes of protesters clashing with the regime’s security forces in what activists are describing as hit-and-run battles.
Protesters were confronting regime security forces that were shooting directly at their ranks. In videos posted from inside Iran demonstrators are seen chanting:
“Death to Khamenei! Death to the dictator!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.“Death to the Basij!” and “No fear! We’re all together!”
“Proud Iranians! Support! Support!” “We will fight and take back Iran!”
In Tehran, protesters have been torching the regime’s propaganda billboards and a motorcycle of the security forces was seen burning in Shariati Street with protesters taking control of the area. In Narmak, protesters torched two motorcycles and a vehicle belonging to the regime’s security forces.
In the districts of Puncak, Pardis, and Ekbatan of Tehran, demonstrators continued their rallies despite the fact that authorities had dispatched a large number of fully armed and equipped security forces to the area.
Students of Tehran University launched a night rally that evolved into a large demonstration with participants chanting:
“We will fight and take back Iran!” In the capital’s Sattarkhan district protesters were seen taking over their streets and chanting:
“I will kill those who killed my sister!” referring to the killing of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish girl from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province who was arrested and then killed by the regime’s so-called “morality police”.
In the city of Tabriz in northwest Iran, protesters intensified their protests into the night and were seen chanting: “I don’t support neither the Shah nor the mullahs! I support the people!”
Regime officials in the city of Karaj, located just west of Tehran, imposed power blackouts in many parts of the city to prevent the expanding protests. This only led to even more people joining the protesters’ ranks in their anti-regime rallies.
Protests and demonstrations were also reported in the cities of Amol, Zahedan, Sanandaj, Shahinshahr, Kermanshah, Zanjan, Qom, Mehrshahr, Varamin, Shahr-e-Rey, Jonaqan, and others.
In many areas, protesters are seen starting fires and setting up roadblocks to prevent the regime’s security forces from entering their areas.
“The people of Iran give life to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by resisting a regime that tramples fundamental human rights. I urge the international community to condemn the clerical regime and support protesters,” she tweeted.
Netblocks, the UK-based internet observatory organization tracking network disruptions and shutdowns across the globe, continued its reporting on Sunday regarding internet disruptions by the mullahs’ regime.
“Real-time metrics show a nation-scale disruption to Mobinnet, one of the largest network operators in Iran, as widespread internet platform restrictions and rolling blackouts continue amid protests,” they tweeted.
Mobile access to the internet in Iran is officially cut off from 4 pm to 12 am local time. Activists are most likely using devices connected to landlines to send their footage of the nationwide protests.
Brutal crackdown- Security forces shoot directly at protesters during Iran uprising September 2022