Graphene Market Size Worth USD 2,676.0 Million in 2028-Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing research and development activities and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries are some key factors driving market revenue growth

The global graphene market size reached USD 614.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies. For new uses, continuous research and development are underway to make graphene more economical and efficient. Increasing demand for printed electronics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, complexities in bulk manufacturing and lack of standardization are some key factors expected to hamper growth of the global graphene market to some extent over the forecast period. The graphene market is still in early stages of growth, with few standards and rules deployed currently. Various firms are developing different types of graphene materials, which has resulted in a considerable amount of sector diversity and uncertainty. As a result, there is currently sub-standard or ‘fake’ graphene on the market, which is difficult to spot at the product stage. As a result, several cases of low-quality graphene from vendors have arisen, thereby eroding credibility among end-users. Various institutes are trying to design graphene quality testing approaches.

Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Graphene industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

The major companies studied in the report include:

Grapheme S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Directa Plus S.p.A., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., 2-DTech Ltd, Global Graphene Group, and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

Graphene Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global graphene on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monolayer Graphene

Bulk Graphene

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Composites

Catalyst

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Tires

Paints and Coatings

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunication

Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to significant presence of a number of producers and customers in countries in this region. Increasing manufacturing in different industries including automotive, defense, and aerospace is expected to continue to boost Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Graphene market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Graphene market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Graphene market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Graphene market industry.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please reach out to our team. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

