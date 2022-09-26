Advanced Ceramics Market Size Worth USD 14.13 Billion in 2028-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing application of advanced ceramics in defence applications and rising demand for advanced ceramics owing to high-performance properties are some key factors

The global advanced ceramics market size reached USD 9.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include rising demand for advanced ceramic for high-performance characteristics, as well as increased use of advanced ceramic in the defense industry. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The need for lighter armor material and engine parts, wherein lower weight of composite materials is essential, is increasing rapidly. Various businesses are looking to develop more fuel-efficient aircraft. As a result, advanced ceramics components are expected to be used in the manufacture of new aircraft engines. Aircraft manufacturers are also focused on advanced ceramics as a replacement for traditional alloys and metals. Aside from the aerospace sector, defense equipment makers are focusing on lighter and high fracture durability armor materials for defense applications and vehicles.

However, higher cost of advanced ceramics than for alloys and metals and lower adoption rate of advanced ceramics for newer applications are factors expected to hamper growth of the global advanced ceramics market over the forecast period. Introduction of a certain advanced ceramic materials into newer applications is seen as a significant obstacle for market growth. The danger is mostly caused by a lack of customer awareness and trust in ceramic materials. Advanced ceramics are commonly considered good materials for high-end applications in the aerospace and defense sectors, but their use in low-cost applications, including component production in the electronics industry, is still being explored. Because of the high cost of such ceramics, many are unsuitable for these low-cost applications.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Advanced Ceramics market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Advanced Ceramics market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Advanced Ceramics Market Competitive Outlook:

CeramTec GmbH, 3M Company, CoorsTek, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., Ceradyne, Inc., Ortech, Inc., COI Ceramics, Inc., and Materion Corp.

Advanced Ceramics Market segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced ceramics on the basis of product, material, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ferrite

Titanate

Alumina

Zirconate

Silicon Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Nitride

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Catalyst Support

Engine Parts

Bio Ceramics

Electrical Equipment

Wear Parts

Electronic Devices

Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

Medical

Environmental

Defense & Security

Chemical

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Zirconate segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Zirconate is a key material because it has dielectric and ferroelectric characteristics, and increasing demand for zirconate in the electronics sector has been increasing steadily. Additionally, its capacity to withstand tensile strain as well as high electrical power makes it suitable for use in actuators, ultrasonic transducers, FRAM chips, and capacitors.

Catalyst support segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Advanced ceramics are utilized in this application because these resist corrosion in harsh chemical conditions, help decrease particle pollution, and have excellent purity properties. These also provide advantages like perfect dimensional tolerance and virtually eliminating hot spots.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing population, rapid urbanization, technical advancements, including 5G and IoT, and supportive government policies.

Key Objectives of the Global Advanced Ceramics Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Advanced Ceramics market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Advanced Ceramics market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Advanced Ceramics market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Advanced Ceramics market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Advanced Ceramics market industry.

