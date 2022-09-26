Food Enzymes Market Size Worth USD 3,309.9 Million in 2028-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry and increasing health awareness are some key factors driving global food enzymes market revenue

Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry and increasing health awareness are some key factors driving global food enzymes market revenue growth” — Emergen Reseach

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry and increasing health awareness are some key factors driving global food enzymes market revenue growth

The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry. Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks. These ingredients enhance texture, nutritional value, appearance, and generate desirable aroma and flavor. Enzymes are used as an alternative to existing chemical-based technologies and are replacing synthetic chemicals in various processes. Enzymes also help in enabling eco-friendly production processes, through biodegradability and lower energy consumption during production.

Surging demand for food & beverages with high nutritional value and better flavor is driving revenue growth of the global food enzymes market. Food enzymes are crucial in food processing, extending from processing of protein to processing of starch processing, while improving nutritional content in end products. Also, enzymes are necessary to enhance raw material processing for alcohol fermentation and in dairies.

The latest report is furnished with a detailed examination of the Food Enzymesmarket and the global economic landscape ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected millions of people’s lives. Besides, it has turned the global economy upside down, which has adversely impacted the Food Enzymesbusiness sphere. Thus, the report encompasses the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Food Enzymesmarket and its key segments.

Market Size – USD 2,058.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rising disposable Income

Food Enzymes Market Competitive Terrain:

The global Food Enzymes market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are: Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.

Food Enzymes Market Key Highlights

In June 2019, North American business unit of The Brenntag Food & Nutrition made an announcement about signing a new distribution contract with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in Canada and US.

Among the source segments, microorganisms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Enzymes produced from microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast, find extensive use in various food preparations to enhance texture and flavor. These are the favored enzyme sources owing to offering of various benefits, including cost-effectiveness, ease and consistent production. Also, these enzymes are more stable as compared to animal and plant sources.

Among the type segments, protease segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Protease helps in several vital body functions, such as aiding food breakdown for energy. These enzymes help in reducing inflammation and ease body pain, including joint pain.

Among the application segments, beverages segment revenue is expected to register faster CAGR over forecast period. Rising demand for beverages such as juices due to increasing health consciousness among consumers is driving demand. Juice extraction using enzymes aids in higher yield. Also, addition of enzymes promotes release of several phenolic and nutritional ingredients in juice.

Food Enzymes Market Market Segmentation:-

Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulase

Lactase

Others

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

Beverages

Brewing Products

Juices

Fortified Beverages

Others

Key Regional Markets Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Food Enzymes market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Food Enzymes industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Food Enzymes market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Food Enzymes industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

