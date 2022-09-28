3D Food Printing Market worth $8.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global 3D Food Printing Market info Global 3D Food Printing Market seg

Global 3D Food Printing market is estimated to reach over USD 8.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 58.55% during the forecast period.

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report titled "Global 3D Food Printing Market (ingredients (dough, fruits and vegetables, proteins, sauces, dairy products, carbohydrates and other ingredients), vertical (Government (Defense, Education, Emergency Services), Commercial (Retail Store, Bakeries, Confectioneries, Restaurants), Residential), Technology (extrusion-based printing, binder jetting, selective laser sintering and inkjet printing))– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2030." of InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. features detailed industry analysis and an extensive study on the market, exploring its significant factors.

3D printing is a technique for creating three-dimensional items with high accuracy, a high-quality finish, and low waste. This technology is used in various industries, including aviation, automotive, packaging, construction, medicines, and food. A 3D food printer is made of a food-grade syringe or cartridge that holds components like real food and delivers exact fractional layers directly onto a surface in a layer-by-layer additive manner using a food-grade nozzle. The integration of hardware and software is required for 3D printing. Meal personalization based on consumer preferences and quickly evolving food technology are major market revenue growth drivers. Additionally, benefits provided by 3D food printers, such as less food waste and high detail accuracy, are anticipated to boost product demand and propel market expansion. Another important aspect anticipated to fuel demand for 3D food printers and support market revenue growth is the rising adoption of 3D food printers to create appropriate food for those who suffer from dysphagia.

List of Prominent Players in the 3D Food Printing Market:

• Byflow (Netherlands)

• TNO (Netherlands)

• Natural Machines (Spain)

• Choc Edge (UK)

• 3D Systems (US)

• Systems & Materials Research Corporation (US)

• Procusini (Germany)

• BeeHex (US)

• Candyfab (US)

• Zmorph (Poland)

• Mycusini (Germany)

• Wiibox (China)

• Savoureat Ltd (Israel)

• 3Desserts Graphiques (France)

• Barilla (Italy)

• Redefine Meat Ltd (Israel)

• The Sugar Lab (US)

• Novameat (Spain)

• Open Meals (Japan)

• Food Ink (UK)



Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The industry is expanding due to rising demand for gourmet foods and the trend toward fine dining experiences. The industry is expanding due to rising disposable income, increased nutritional awareness, and increased desire for customized meals. 3D food printing is becoming more popular among consumers with unique dietary requirements and food allergies. The global three-dimension consumables printing sector has expanded due to rising health concerns, food safety, a greater desire to reduce consumable wastage, and changing eating habits.

Challenges:

The 3D food printing process involves the conversion of many ingredients into a paste. Only a few foods can be processed into a paste. Additionally time-consuming, the 3D food printing market requires many cooling cycles before the meal is ready for consumption. It must be able to reverse the present trend of less effective food modification techniques while not having a high manufacturing cost to be successful in the 3D food printing market.

Regional Trends:

The North American 3D Food Printing market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. Rising nutrient consumption and high consumer discretionary income fuel the region's growth. Due to increased knowledge of healthy eating habits, the demand for premium baked goods, candies, and pastries has increased in the region. Regional market participants are creating personalized three-dimensional printed meals to answer the escalating health issues. The development of many premium restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries is another factor driving the popularity of 3D food printing. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the market. Throughout the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the market's fastest expansion due to aging populations, poverty, and a lack of food to feed the population. Easy-to-chew meals with a nutritionally-tailored composition can be made thanks to 3D printing. This should make feeding older people who require specialized, nutrient-rich diets easier.

Recent Developments:

• In August 2021, SavorEat and Sodexo worked on a pilot project to test the Robot Chef three-dimensional printer at a few American institutions. The project's objectives were to monitor, evaluate, and ultimately commercialize the Robot Chef system and the first SavorEat alternative meat product.

• In October 2020, the food business of Indukern announced a collaboration with Natural Machines to provide items and ingredients specially made for Foodini, a kitchen appliance using 3D printing technology.

Segmentation of 3D Food Printing Market-

By Ingredient-

• Dough

• Fruits and vegetables

• Proteins

• Sauces

• Dairy Products

• Carbohydrates

• Other Ingredients

By Vertical-

• Government

o Defense

o Education

o Emergency Services

• Commercial

o Retail Store

o Bakeries

o Confectioneries

o Restaurants

• Residential

By Technology-

• Extrusion-based printing

• Binder jetting

• Selective laser sintering

• Inkjet printing

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

