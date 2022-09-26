Text-to-Speech Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population and rising demand for handheld devices is driving growth of the global text-to-speech market.

Market Size – USD 2.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Text-to-Speech Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

Speech to speech technology industry is experiencing rising revenue growth as a result of the software's expanding global use. Almost all personal digital devices, including PCs, tablets, and smartphones, support text-to-speech. The words are highlighted as they are said, which helps youngsters not only see the words onscreen but also hear, comprehend, and recognise the pronunciation at the same time. This is done with the aid of text-to-speech software. When reading content or messages on a screen is difficult or impossible, technology can help in interacting with consumers. This technology significantly benefits those who are unable to read text on a screen by providing them with new access to information and applications.

Technology advancements have led to the development of additional cutting-edge features in text-to-speech technologies. The optical character recognition (OCR) capability, which enables text-to-speech technology to read text from photos aloud, has been improved by some industry participants. For instance, a user may take a picture of a street sign and request that the text be read aloud. The market is expanding as more market participants employ machine learning. Deep learning advances make it easier to produce speech that sounds natural and includes variations in speech tempo, pitch, inflection, and pronunciation. Currently, computer generated speech is utilised in a wide range of applications, including newsreaders, personal assistants, IoT devices and apps, e-learning, gaming, and public address systems.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Text-to-Speech market include:

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Software

• Services

1. Software-as-a-Service

2. Support, Implementation & Consulting

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Neural and Custom Voice

• Non-Neural

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Automotive & Transportation

• Consumer

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• Travel and Hospitality

• Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

• Enterprises

• Others (Government and Legal)

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

