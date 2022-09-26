The global liquid sodium silicate market will witness a CAGR of 2% between 2020 and 2030

Liquid Sodium Silicate Market

Sodium silicates are incorporated within synthetic detergent compositions to minimize corrosion and alkali attack.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid sodium silicate market is driven by an ever-increasing demand for liquid sodium silicate in production of elastomers, detergents, and catalysts. Reactive silica is found in sodium silicate. There is also demand for its derivatives inclusive of zeolites, precipitated silica, and silica gels.

By application, the liquid sodium silicate market spans pulp and paper, detergents, elastomers, and catalysts. The probable applications include agriculture, water treatment, mining, welding rods, ceramics, and cement. As of now, the bulk ships get transported through tanker, rail, or truck. Pumping or gravity are used for transferring large volumes. Moreover, liquid sodium silicates end up being expensive as they are shipped with atleast 50% water. These factors are likely to hamper the liquid sodium silicate market.

Key Takeaways from the Liquid Sodium Silicate Market:

By type, alkaline liquid sodium silicate is expected to hold a larger market share as compared to the neutral one.

The construction sector is expected to dominate the liquid sodium silicate market in the near future.

Cleaning compounds & detergents consume liquid sodium silicate in maximum quantity. Additionally, steady growth in the production of adhesives is expected to add to the revenue.

The Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, with Europe and North America holding the second- and third-largest share. This could be attributed to the higher consumption on the part of cleaning compounds and detergents in the countries like India and China.

Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Segmentation By Application- Detergents,Catalysts,Food & healthcare,Elastomers,Pulp & paper,Others

How is the liquid sodium silicate market structured?

Another advantage posed by liquid sodium silicate market is that it forms a semi-solid colloidal solution that does act as coagulant. Raw and waste water could be treated with the coagulant. Also, as liquid sodium silicate market does away with zinc or phosphate. It instead goes on to form a microscopic film inside the pipe used for waste water treatment, which, in turn, does act as corrosion inhibitor preventing leaching regarding lead solders. At the same time, utmost care needs to be taken while handling liquid sodium silicate. Contact with eyes could result in corneal burns, irritation, and pain.

Impact of Covid-19 on the liquid sodium silicate market:

The ongoing pandemic has slowed down the production of liquid sodium silicate in the wake of partial/total lockdowns being inflicted all across. The slowdown has resulted in declination of the market, which is bound to continue till mid-2021 (when Covid-19 vaccine would most probably be in place).

Analyst’s Viewpoint:

“The global liquid sodium silicate market is all slated to grow stupendously, but after the pandemic recedes. The safe handling of alkalinity of liquid sodium silicate is bound to go a long way towards the growth of liquid sodium silicate market”.

Conclusion:

In all, handling liquid sodium silicate with utmost safety is the key. Having firsthand information about the product before putting it into use will certainly lead to its better growth.

Key Players:

• Aroma Chimie Company Limited

• PQ Corporation

• OxyChem Corporation

• W.R. Grace & Company

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Glassven C.A.

• Kiran Global Chem Limited

• Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD.

