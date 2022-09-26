Whistlefish Focuses on a Sustainable Future
Whistlefish was started in 1997 by a young artist named Lyn Thompson.CORNWALL, ENGLAND, UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistlefish is pleased to announce that they focus on a sustainable future with Green Matters principles. They work hard to reduce their environmental impact from design and creation to distribution and post-production longevity.
Whistlefish recognizes businesses rely on the Earth’s resources to produce products and aims to reduce what they take from the environment. They use sustainable materials whenever possible to create products. Their team is passionate about maintaining green standards in their processes. They have made multiple pledges to protect the environment and aim to hold to them.
Whistlefish has pledged to offer plastic-free greeting cards introduced in 2020, eliminating plastic packaging. They also print all cards and gift wrap on 100 percent recycled paper and work with printing companies that aim to improve efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint for a more sustainable process. The company buys British whenever possible and sets goals to plant 144 trees through the Plant 1 Cornwall organization. They continuously work toward improving their environmental impact and reducing their carbon footprint.
Anyone interested in learning about their green practices can find out more by visiting the Whistlefish website or calling 01209 314908.
About Whistlefish: Whistlefish was started in 1997 by a young artist named Lyn Thompson. The company has become one of the best-loved art stores in Cornwall with twelve shops throughout South West England. They help individuals celebrate every day in an extraordinary way. Customers will find a selection of sustainable greeting cards, gifts, and art at affordable prices.
Company: Whistlefish
City: Cornwall
Country: England
Telephone number: 01209 314908
Email: info@whistlefish.com
Url : https://whistlefish.com/
