E-Pharmacy Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s E-Pharmacy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘E-Pharmacy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the e-pharmacy market is expected to grow to $153.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.8%. The booming digital health market is expected to propel the e-pharmacy market growth going forward.

The e-pharmacy market consists of the sale of e-pharmacy services by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that are used by patients to order prescribed drugs using the internet. E-pharmacies are online pharmacies that allow customers to acquire medications without having to go to a physical location. Consumer convenience has improved as a result of these platforms, resulting in increased demand for the models around the world. Consumers can purchase prescription medications from an online pharmacy. The platform is intended for online pharmacy services, such as drug delivery. E-pharmacy allows patients to refill prescriptions and receive over-the-counter and specialized medications.

Global E-Pharmacy Market Trends

Product innovation is one of the key e-pharmacy industry trends gaining popularity. Major players operating in the e-pharmacy market are focused on developing an innovative platform to strengthen their market position. For instance, in December 2021, HealthPlus, a Nigeria-based integrative pharmacy company, launched West Africa’s first pharmacy and digital prescription platform that would make it easier for patients (customers) and healthcare professionals to communicate throughout the country. The launch also marks a significant step forward in Nigeria's health democratization, delivering unparalleled healthcare access to Nigerians across the country. Customers can now use mobile devices to consult with experienced pharmacists from the comfort of their own homes.

Global E-Pharmacy Market Segments

The global e-pharmacy market is segmented:

By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

By Product Type: Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Others

By Payment Method: Cash on Delivery, Online Payment

By Platform: App-Based, Web-Based

By Geography: The global e-pharmacy market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

E-Pharmacy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides e-pharmacy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global e-pharmacy market, e-pharmacy global market share, e-pharmacy global market segments and geographies, e-pharmacy global market players, e-pharmacy global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The e-pharmacy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s E-Pharmacy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Walgreen Company, Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health Corporation, DocMorris N.V, OptumRx, PharmEasy, Tata 1mg, Netmeds, Amazon Inc., Axelia Solutions Pvt Ltd, Apex Healthcare Berhad (Apex Pharmacy), Apollo Pharmacy, Doctors Rowlands Pharmacy, Optus Rx Inc., and Healthkart.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

