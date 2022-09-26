Whistlefish Features a Customer Loyalty Program
Whistlefish was started in 1997 by a young artist named Lyn Thompson.CORNWALL, ENGLAND, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitefish is pleased to announce that they feature a customer loyalty program, providing customers with points based on their purchases. These points are redeemable to reduce the price of future orders.
When customers register for the rewards program with Whitefish, they receive a bonus of 50 points for signing up. They continue to accrue points for various activities, including five points for every £1 spent. Other ways to earn points include creating an account, liking and following the company on Facebook and Instagram, and signing up for the newsletter. Customers receive 100 points for their birthdays. Points are redeemed at 100 points for £1 off their purchase.
Whistlefish wants to thank customers for their business with a customer loyalty program that gives back. Customers will find various artistic greeting cards to celebrate every occasion. The company also offers artwork, gift wrap, gifts, and party supplies, making them a one-stop shop for every celebratory need.
Anyone interested in learning about the customer loyalty program can find out more by visiting the Whistlefish website or calling 01209 314908.
About Whistlefish: Whistlefish was started in 1997 by a young artist named Lyn Thompson. The company has become one of the best-loved art stores in Cornwall with twelve shops throughout South West England. They help individuals celebrate every day in an extraordinary way. Customers will find a selection of sustainable greeting cards, gifts, and art at affordable prices.
Company: Whistlefish
Url : https://whistlefish.com/
City: Cornwall
Country: England
Telephone number: 01209 314908
Email: info@whistlefish.com
