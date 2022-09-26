Sympathomimetic Drugs Market to Reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2030, At CAGR 11.34% | QMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sympathomimetic Drugs Market reach USD 9.87 Billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. Sympathomimetic are agents that are used to augment the endogenous catecholamines of the sympathetic nervous system with the purpose of therapeutic benefit. The sympathomimetic agent’s market is estimated to increase greatly during the forecast period due to rising heart illnesses.
Adrenergic drugs, also called as sympathomimetic medications generate a response from the adrenergic receptors. This medicine is used to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system found in the chest and lower back region of the spinal cord. These medications stimulate the chemical messenger epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal gland, or imitate the activity of these chemical messengers. There are five primary kinds of adrenergic receptors called alpha-1, alpha-2, Beta-1, Beta-2, and Beta-3. Adrenergic medications are used to raise the breathing rate, heartbeat, perspiration, urine flow, and avoid bleeding. There are three basic categories of adrenergic medications most typically utilized such as Bronchodilators, vasopressors, and cardiac stimulators. This medicine is used in the treatment of several life-threatening disorders including chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, cardiac arrest, shock, and allergic responses.
The increasing frequency of cardiovascular problems is projected to fuel the growth of the sympathomimetic agent’s market. Increasing healthcare awareness may further enhance the expansion of the sympathomimetic agent’s market.
Major companies operating in the Global Sympathomimetic Drugs Market, which include
• Pfizer
• Sanofi
• Novartis
• Sterimax
• Teva Pharmaceuticals
• Cipla USA
• Amneal Biosciences
• Hikma Pharmaceuticals
• Bedford Pharmaceutical
Impact of COVID-19 on Sympathomimetic Drugs Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the world's healthcare delivery system. Governments all across the world have declared country-wide lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent health systems from collapsing. The pandemic has significantly affected the adrenergic drug market. The pandemic has highly disrupted drug supply also the potential impact on drug trafficking across the countries due to stoppage of transportation. also, it impacted on availability of drugs.
Global Sympathomimetic Drugs Market, By Type
The type segment is divided into Dobutamine, Dopamine, Ephedrine, Epinephrine, Isoproterenol, Norepinephrine, Others.
The drug Epinephrine, Norepinephrine and dopamine are account for highest market share also in terms of revenue. Dopamine is a peripheral vasopressor that is used to treat low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and cardiac arrest.
Global Sympathomimetic Drugs Market, By Application
The application segment divided into Anaphylaxis, Cardiac Arrest, Respiratory Diseases, Others.
The cardiac arrest and respiratory diseases are expected to highest share in the market and revenue due to rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases. Sudden cardiac death is the biggest cause of natural death in the United States, causing over 325,000 adult deaths in the United States each year. In 2020, as many as 1,81,160 deaths occurred owing to respiratory disorders such as pneumonia, asthma and bronchitis, more than 1,52,311 such deaths reported in 2019. This factor will help the market to grow in the world.
Global Sympathomimetic Drugs Market, Based on Regional Analysis
The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
The highest market share for sympathomimetic drug worldwide is held by North America, followed by Europe. Major factors that have caused North America to account for a sizeable portion of the global market include an increase in cardiac death cases as a result of an increase in patient prevalence in North America. Europe accounts for the second highest proportion in the adrenergic drug market. This is attributed to growth in product approvals, rise in awareness, adoption of expansion plans by global manufacturers and strategic acquisition of manufacturers as well as increase in R&D activities.
However, the fastest growth rate for the market for adrenergic drugs is anticipated in Asia-Pacific. This is because there are many people with asthma and COPD, healthcare costs are rising, and there are more healthcare facilities
Recent Developments in the Global Sympathomimetic Drug Market
• In 2019, StioltoTM Respimat® Inhalation Spray is a medication available only by prescription that is used for a long period of time, two puffs per day, to treat the symptoms of adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Emphysema, chronic bronchitis, or both may be present in COPD, a chronic lung illness.
• In 2018, “Teva Pharmaceutical” has launched “AIRDUO® DIGIHALER™” is a prescription medicine used to control symptoms of asthma and to prevent symptoms such as wheezing in people 12 years of age and older.
Some key Points of the Sympathomimetic Drugs Market Report are:
• An in-depth global sympathomimetic drugs market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Major companies operating in the global sympathomimetic drugs market, which include Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, Sterimax, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cipla USA, Amneal Biosciences, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Bedford Pharmaceutical
• Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global sympathomimetic drugs market
• Impact of COVID-19 on the global sympathomimetic drugs market
