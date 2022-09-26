Web Real-Time Communication Market

The rising penetration of internet is anticipated to drive market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "WebRTC Market, Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors (2019-2026) ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global WebRTC Market was pegged at $2.73 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $45.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Cost-effective benefits of WebRTC technology, increasing webification of real-time communications, and surge in adoption of WebRTC among enterprises have boosted the growth of the global web real-time communication market. However, lack of universal standards and surge in security and privacy concerns hamper the market growth. On the contrary, integration of AI with WebRTC, rapid adoption of BYOD trend, and surge in use cases of WebRTC for IoT create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global web real-time communication market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness about the benefits of telemedicine & remote patient monitoring. However, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global web real-time communication market, owing to rise in demand for a secure, low cost communication medium and surge in strategic alliances, partnership programs, business re-modeling, and product launches in the IT & telecom industry.

By component, the solution segment dominated the global web real-time communication market in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, owing to increased adoption among enterprises for applications such as video conferencing, staff meetings, BYOD applications and use of WebRTC as a substitute for VoIP or unified communication solutions. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period, due to the need of enterprises to find suitable WebRTC solutions and help integrate it with other enterprise applications.

By region, the global web real-time communication market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. This is due to awareness about the advantages of web real-time communication and high ICT expenditure across various sectors. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 43.4% during the forecast period. This is due to ease in adoption of fast internet connectivity including 4G connections, large population base, massively growing smartphone penetration, rise in competition among telecom service providers, and surge in usage of social media among millennials.

The global web real-time communicationmarket analysis includes some of the key market players such as Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Plivo, Quobis, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Tokbox Inc. (Vonage), and Twilio Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

• By component, the solution segment led the web real-time communication market size in terms of revenue in 2019.

• By WebRTC enabled devices, the mobiles segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

• By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit highest growth during the web real-time communication market forecast period.

