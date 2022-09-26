Timekettle launched WT2 edge to Solve Language Barriers as a translator device for church

Now people can easily listen to church services from around the globe in over 40 languages!

GUANGDONG - SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 - Church services are a beautiful thing. Expositing the Word of God in a beautiful setting, and sharing with people what God has said and what God wants for their lives is something to behold. People who have been given the gift to discern and speak often have a huge following among the worshippers. Such people have followers even outside the country in non-native languages who often rely on subtitles or someone else to help listen to messages in a translation. But what if you could listen to your favorite preacher without needing a person or inaccurate in-video translation? Yes, there is indeed a way, all thanks to Timekettle.

Timekettle WT2 Edge Real-time Translator Earbuds — the most magnificent piece of technology that will change the way a person listens to online church services. Now people can sit in their homes and listen to any preaching from anywhere in the world using these church real time translator devices. Churches that are multiethnic and have multiple first-generation immigrants as parishioners and members who will benefit greatly from these earbuds. These translation devices for the church are a great way to not just help with a multilingual, multiethnic church but also be of great help to online listeners around the country and around the world.

"I can't explain in words how happy we are. Plenty of churches globally have requested us for these amazing translator device for church. Smart Noise Reduction and a 12-hour Battery ensures a person can listen to multiple services in a single charge. Bi-directional Simultaneous Translation and 95% Accuracy in 40 Languages and 93 Accents effectively translates even phrases that are generally untranslatable. What's more, translating devices for church also have global support and come with a 30 day free return guarantee! Worship services are set to change, ladies and gentlemen! Timekettle WT2 Edge Real-time Translator Earbuds will change it for the better", said the Production Manager at Timekettle.

