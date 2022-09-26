Data Centre Networking Market May Set Huge Growth by 2031 | Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technology, IBM, Intel

Data centric security market

Increasing data traffic resulting in the rise in the number of IT infrastructure development projects will fuel the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing adoption of cloud computing across various industry verticals, the adoption of advanced data center operating models, and an upsurge in the demand for high-speed internet are expected to drive the Data Center Networking Market over the predicted years.

The major driving factor of the market accounts for the rising demand for high-speed data connection and the increasing need for cloud storage. Moreover, in recent years there has been a huge increment in investments made in Data Centre Networking Industry globally. This further contributes to the Data Centre Networking Market Growth.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 256 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/456

On the basis of components, the solution segment dominated the Data Centre Networking Market Share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to the increase in the adoption of data center networking solutions driven by several advantages offered by data center networking such as energy efficiency.

However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the Data Centre Networking Market Forecast period, owing to extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end users, as it ensures the effective functioning of data center networking solutions throughout the process.

Depending on the end-user, the IT and telecom segment is dominating the Data Centre Networking Market Size and is expected to do so in the forecast period as data center networking has become a more strategic asset for IT companies as well as telecom operators.

However, the Healthcare segment is anticipated to have the highest growth in the forecast period due to data center networking finding increasing applications to serve hospitals, biotech, pharmaceutical, and other healthcare organizations.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/456

Depending on the region, North America dominated the Data Centre Networking Market Analysis in 2021, as a result of the enormously high demand from businesses for on-demand services, real-time user contact, and effective storage management.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing importance of smart technologies, IoT-powered devices, Big Data, Industry 4.0, 5G, and cloud computing in this region.

The data center networking market was valued at $21.78 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $61.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.2%. The current estimation of 2031 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates.

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the data center networking market. It led to a complete shutdown of manufacturing and production across the globe. The global economy was also severely impacted by this pandemic, which further generated hurdles for many industries and businesses globally.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Some key market players in the data centre networking market include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technology, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Intel, Juniper Network, Lenovo and Microsoft Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, along with Data Centre Networking Market Trends which propel the growth of the data center networking market globally.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Data Centre Power Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us and is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.