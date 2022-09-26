At 6.4% CAGR, Global Silver Sintering Paste Market Size Surpass US$ 105 Mn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
Silver Sintering Paste Market was at US$ 64 Million in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 105 Million by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Silver Sintering Paste Market was estimated at USD 64 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 105 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Silver Sintering Paste Market was estimated at USD 64 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 105 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Silver Sintering Paste Market: Overview
The process of creating an open network of small microvoids by the interdiffusion of surface atoms on nearby metal particles is known as metal sintering. The key variables affecting densification and joint strength are temperature, pressure, time, and sintering environment. Additionally, it is frequently the preferred method for creating joints with materials with high melting points. Using it for printing or dispensing processes will assure LED packaging applications since it has increased heat conductivity in lead frames. These pastes are designed to easily incorporate into a dispensing process without altering the deposition apparatus and have a high metal loading.
The pastes may be utilized in rapid reflow-like (RFL) sintering procedures to provide strong joints on various standard Leadframe, DBC, and IPM pad finishes. They will securely stick to die with Ag, Au, or Cu surfaces. There are two categories of silver sintering pastes: pressure-sintering paste and pressure-less sintering paste. First, the pressure sintering paste process is well recognized since it can work with high pressure. Second, pressure-less sintering is the sintering of a crushed material without the need for external pressure, often occurring at very high temperatures and depending on the density of the material.
Silver Sintering Paste Market: Growth Drivers
Advanced materials are necessary for highly effective energy conversion and storage technologies like high-temperature solid oxide fuel and electrolysis cells, all-solid-state batteries, gas separation membranes, and thermal barrier coatings for advanced turbine systems. In every situation, starting with powders, processing ceramics and metals plays a crucial role and is frequently a difficult task. Such powder materials frequently need high sintering temperatures and have an inherent danger of aberrant grain development, evaporation, chemical reaction, or breakdown, especially in the event of lengthy dwell durations, depending on their composition. Techniques such as electric current-assisted sintering offer a solution to these limitations. An improved method of sintering silver is known as electric current-aided sintering, which involves passing electricity through sintering powders under a vacuum.
Additionally, the primary motivation for developing this approach was to manufacture RF power devices and semiconductors on an industrial scale. The current significantly reduced the surface oxides that hinder atom absorption during sintering. Consequently, the total market growth for silver sintering paste is boosted by electric current-aided sintering.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18413
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Silver Sintering Paste market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Silver Sintering Paste market size was valued at around USD 64 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Pressure-Less sintering techniques include constant-rate heating (CRH), rate-controlled sintering (RCS), and two-step sintering (TSS). These methods can vary depending on the substance’s microstructure and grain size and the material and procedure that must be applied.
D) Fast sintering and great joint strength are features of the silver sintering pastes. More importantly, the bond line thickness is customizable, giving it uniqueness. Due to these advantages and their motivators, the market is thus anticipated to expand throughout the indicated projected time.
E) The technique of using silver sintering paste is recognized for strengthening the material’s characteristics and processing it, but it has a significant disadvantage. The silver sintering process typically destroys many micro- and nanostructures.
F) The research and developments on getting advanced sintering paste are opportunities in the end-use industry. Inverters, servomotors, radars, and sensors are a few new uses, along with multi-level interconnections, integrated modules, component joining, electrical distribution, UPS transformation, and storage.
Press Release For Silver Sintering Paste Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/silver-sintering-paste/
Regional Landscape
The demand ultimately increases in the industries where the product is appropriate as consumers come to comprehend its uses. This area primarily established markets where the product is heavily used. Overall expanding its market share for silver sintering paste. Moreover, the electronics industry’s rise has given this market a driving edge. This region has prominent leaders who control the world of semiconductors. Hence, the demand for silver sintering paste has expected to boost in the coming years.
Pressure sintering paste is the leading segment expected to contribute to the silver sintering paste market. Since it may be sustained by high pressure, the pressure sintering paste technique is well-known. Furthermore, since the applied high pressure increases the forced intensity for densification, it also lowers the temperature needed for silver sintering to a level equivalent to or lower than half of the melting point for ceramics. These benefits are making this segment more prominent than others. Hence, the market for silver sintering paste is expected to dominate the pressure sintering segment.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18469
Key Players
Heraeus
Indium
Alpha Assembly Solutions
Henkel
Kyocera
Namics
Advanced Joining Technology
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18469
The Silver Sintering Paste Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Pressure Sintering Paste
Pressure-less Sintering Paste
By Applications
Power Semiconductor Device
RF Power Device
High Performance LED
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18469
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/refurbished-used-mobile-phones/
Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fast-food-qsr-market/
Global Passenger Information Display System Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/passenger-information-display/
Global White Oil Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/white-oil-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18469
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn