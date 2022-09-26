30% CAGR, Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Surpass US$ 25.4 Bn 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market was at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 25.4 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 30% between 2022 and 2030.
According to the study, The Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market was estimated at USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 30% between 2022 and 2030.
Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market: Overview
The processes, such as electrode manufacturing which forms an integral part of the battery making process, are carried out by a limited number of industries. The shortage in producing these electrodes hampers the total process of making a battery to its core. Slurry mixing is another sector that helps form the battery’s inner content, which is again available at a very limited scale.
The lack of these facilities slows down the process of manufacturing, which hampers the companies’ output. The battery companies are increasingly inching towards slower production due to the shortage of the raw materials required to manufacture good quality batteries. The batteries used in these vehicles are specially made per the demands and requirements of the power output to be generated by a particular vehicle.
Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market: Growth Drivers
The power supply received from the battery is used in the air conditioning system to detect the climate inside the vehicle and adjust it as per the requirement. These features require the support of the GPS system, which again uses the energy of the batteries to detect the vehicle’s location and the climate in the surroundings outside the vehicle. Features that are provided by electronic devices, which include LCD screens, also use battery-operated power supplies to a great extent.
The increasing use of this technology has provided numerous opportunities for the market to grow. With the increasing use of electric vehicles, the market has shown a great demand for the batteries used in these transport systems. Batteries are also of great use in aircraft, which include multiple uses of electronic devices and systems which need to function without interruption. Batteries also show their benefits in using GPS tracking devices and systems, which are used in the defense sector and in the various locally used devices. These multiple factors will drive the market during the forecast period.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Battery Manufacturing Equipment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 30% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Battery Manufacturing Equipment market size was valued at around USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.4 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The air conditioning system also uses batteries which helps it to complete its operations when there is a fluctuation in power supply.
D) Due to the underdeveloped technology of the battery system, most batteries are non-rechargeable and need to be scraped out after use.
E) Vehicles with a hybrid system of functionality also pose many features, including batteries such as power windows and an electronic braking system. The air conditioning system of automobiles also depends greatly on the capacity of the battery system.
F) The use of batteries in devices, including LCD screens and displays, also helps the market grow. The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and lack of energy resources has helped to boost the market by increasing the use of batteries.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region has generated the highest revenue owing to the increasing demand for advanced technological devices due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in these countries. The North American market has also boosted the economy to a great extent due to the rapid use of digital and technological devices about the use of advanced functioning methods. The use of electric vehicles and smart devices has propelled the use of battery-operated products in this sector.
The European region has become the next largest market for battery manufacturing equipment companies due to the adoption of technologically advanced devices and adoption of renewable sources of energy. The need to reduce the use of fossil fuels in these regions has also boosted the demand for battery-generated power supply.
Key Players
Johnson Controls
NEC Corporation,
GS Yuasa International
BYD Company
A123 Systems LLC
Hitachi Chemical Co.,
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung SDI Co.,
Toshiba Corporation
LG Chem
Contemporary Amperex Technology
Saft
Sony Corporation
Eveready Industries
The Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Lead Acid
Lithium Ion
Nickel Metal Hydride
Nickel Cadmium
Others
By /Application
Automotive Batteries
Industrial Batteries
Portable Batteries
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
