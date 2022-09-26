30% CAGR, Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Surpass US$ 25.4 Bn 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market was at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 25.4 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 30% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market was estimated at USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 30%, 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights