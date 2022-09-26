At 6.2% CAGR, Global Epoxy Moulding Compound Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 3400.0 Mn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI
The Global Epoxy Moulding Compound Market was estimated at USD 2086.0 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3400.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% at 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Epoxy Moulding Compound Market: Overview
Epoxy molding compounds are a type of solid polymer fillers which are used as a base coverage for semiconductor and electronic devices.
The solid powder formulations are converted into the liquid to take the shape of a vessel after cooling. Epoxy molds have extensive properties such as reliability, heat resistance, UV protection, etc., that prevent the semiconductors and electronic equipment from heat, shock, moisture, and other disturbances. The major components of epoxy compounds include epoxy resin, silica, hardener, and other addictive substances. Epoxy molds are widely used in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, building, construction, etc.
Epoxy Moulding Compound Market: Growth Drivers
The traditional casting resins were used as molding compounds, soon replaced by epoxy molds, which drives the market growth for epoxy molding compounds. These molding compounds are better than the conventional ones in terms of UV protection, corrosion resistance, heat resistance, tolerance, etc., due to which the demand for epoxy molding compounds has increased in the market.
Epoxy molds are used as a semiconductor to encapsulate multiple electronic components such as connectors, power suppliers, inductors, etc., which increases the demand for epoxy resins across various industries.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Epoxy Moulding Compound market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Epoxy Moulding Compound market size was valued at around USD 2086.0 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3400.0 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The traditional epoxy molding compounds are made of certain chemicals that are not a major threat to the environment but can cause minor complications like skin irritation or itchiness. The green epoxy mold, extracted from the plant derivatives like latex, is the better alternative to epoxy resin production, driving the market growth.
D) Various investment strategies have led the key companies to enhance their position in the market, due to which the market value of epoxy molding compounds has also increased globally.
E) The regulatory implementations to avoid hazardous substances may hamper the growth of the epoxy molding compound market.
F) The increase in awareness related to health and hygiene has created ample opportunity for molding compounds in various sectors. The packaging industries across different regions widely use epoxy molds.
Regional Landscape
As per the geographical distribution, the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the epoxy molding compound market in 2021, with 84% of the market share. The rapid demand for iron and steel production from various industries has led manufacturers to increase the use of molding compounds to stabilize the temperature. The epoxy molds are in high demand due to their extensive properties, which enhance their market value across APAC. According to the reports provided by Brands Equity Foundation, steel consumption in India is anticipated to increase, due to which the epoxy mold market is projected to increase in the forecast period.
Key Players
Sumitomo Bakelite
Hitachi Chemical
Chang Chun Group
Hysol Huawei Electronics
Panasonic
Kyocera
KCC
Samsung SDI
Eternal Materials
Jiangsu Zhongpeng New Material
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Hexion
Nepes
Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material
HHCK
The Epoxy Moulding Compound Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Normal epoxy molding compound
Green epoxy molding compound
By End-User/Application
Semiconductor encapsulation
Electronic components
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
