Specialty Coffee Company ‘Booming Brew’ Launches Tree Initiative Program

ORLANDO , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , September 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup specialty coffee roasting company Booming Brew prides itself on offering the freshest and most flavorful coffee on the market. Sourcing the finest coffee beans from around the world, the Orlando-based company incorporates a meticulous roasting process that results in tasty and alluring flavors. But aside from being recognized for its superior quality coffee, Booming Brew is also attracting attention for its newly launched Tree Initiative Program. Partnering with Eden Reforestation Projects, the company is on a mission to plant 5,000 new trees by the end of 2023.“We firmly believe that what’s taken from Mother Earth should be given back,” says company founder Sam Capra. “So, what better place to start than trees? After all, trees purify the air and help fight climate change, they help cool our streets and our cities, and lessen the force of storms. Not to mention the fact that a quarter of the medicine we use comes from plants found in rainforests!”Booming Brew has pledged to plant two trees for every order it receives.“We see it as a win-win situation,” adds Capra. “Not only will you get to enjoy some of the best specialty coffee in the world, you’ll also get to help save the earth!”Booming Brew offers a selection of coffee blends, flavored coffee, K-cups, sample packs, and single origin coffee. Customers can opt to order either one-time or subscription-based coffee, which can be delivered every one, two, or four weeks, with free shipping in the USA.For more information, visit the website at https://boomingbrew.com . To find out more about the Booming Brew Tree Initiative Program, click here About the CompanyFounded in 2022 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Booming Brew is a specialty coffee roasting company that ships freshly roasted coffee to customers across the globe. Offering a variety of coffee blends, flavored coffees, single origin coffee and K-cups, the company sources its coffee beans from around the world and ensures that every order is meticulously roasted on the day it’s shipped. Booming Brew is also offering a Tree Initiative Program whereby it pledges to plant two trees for every order.