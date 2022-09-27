MintAir Chooses Electra for Regional Air Mobility Services in South Korea
Flying out of Seongnam city to anywhere in Korea
We selected Electra's eSTOL because of its superior safety, the energy-saving lift efficiency of its blown-lift technology, lower operating costs, and the clear path to certification...”INCHEON, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MintAir Co. LTD (“MintAir”), an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) provider in South Korea, has signed a Letter of Intent with Electra.aero, Inc. ("Electra"), a next-gen aerospace company with a mission to decarbonize aviation and open new air transportation markets, to purchase Electra’s hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft. Under the agreement, MintAir will add 50 eSTOL aircraft to its fleet, launching regional air mobility operations for passengers and air cargo in South Korea.
— Eugene Choi, CEO, MintAir
MintAir’s service will initially cover existing domestic routes and leverage regional airports, later expanding to new infrastructure made accessible by Electra’s ultra-short takeoff and landing capability. For example, MintAir engaged Seongnam-si, a satellite city of Seoul, as a new AAM hub to provide regional air service directly from a major metropolitan population center, saving travelers valuable time by avoiding long drives to and transit times through major airports. Located in Gyeonggi Province near the Han River, a mere 26 km from the Gangnam district of Seoul, Seongnam City is a bright, vibrant metropolis nicknamed Korean Silicon Valley thanks to the concentration of Korean tech giants such as Naver, Kakao, KT as well as startup companies.
“Our mission is to develop the safest Advanced Air Mobility service in both urban and regional routes contributing to decarbonization of the aviation industry,” noted Eugene Choi, CEO of MintAir. “We selected Electra's eSTOL because of its superior safety, the energy-saving lift efficiency of its blown-lift technology, lower operating costs, and the clear path to certification as a fixed-wing aircraft."
“MintAir joins over 20 other customers in recognizing the performance and cost benefits of Electra's next-generation electric aircraft,” said John S. Langford, Founder and CEO of Electra.aero. “We are excited to work with MintAir as they transform South Korea’s transportation market using Electra's eSTOL aircraft to provide ultra-convenient air services out of the smallest spaces.”
Electra's unique eSTOL aircraft can operate from spaces as small as 300x100 feet (90 x 30m). The quiet low-emissions aircraft is currently being designed to transport up to 1,800 pounds (816kg) of cargo or move 9 passengers up to 500 miles (800 km). Electra’s customers span worldwide AAM providers with operations ranging from urban and regional air mobility to VIP and charter flights, cargo logistics, medical services, and more.
About MintAir
MintAir is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operator in South Korea. MintAir's approach is to facilitate an ecosystem of partners to accelerate the adoption of electric flights in Korea. A former global engineering parts manufacturing company, MintAir will take advantage of its global business experience and network to accelerate the development of the Advanced Air Mobility ecosystem in Asia-Pacific markets. MintAir selects its fleet of electric aircraft based on four criteria: superior safety under power loss situations through gliding or autorotation, energy-saving take-off efficiency, lower operating cost, and a clear path to certification via existing regulations.
About Electra.aero
Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional air mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, farther, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with much less certification risk, proving that climate friendly technology can also be cost-effective. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA, US Air Force, and a coalition of private investors.
Barbara Zadina
Electra.aero Inc.
+1 202-997-9632
Zadina.barbara@electra.aero
Jongwon "JP" Park
MintAir Co. LTD
+1 703-249-9518
info@mintair.kr
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other