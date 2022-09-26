Li-Ion Pouch Battery Market to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

Li-Ion Pouch Battery Market

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industries to Drive Demand for Li-Ion Pouch Batteries: Persistence Market Research Study

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Also termed as "li-ion pouch cell battery" packs, demand for li-ion pouch batteries is growing across various applications in automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries.

The automotive and consumer electronics industry has seen significant growth in the past few years, the same is expected in future. The global li-ion pouch battery market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of close to 10% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

East Asia, Europe, and North America are major markets for the li-ion pouch batteries and hold high market shares. Being a consolidated market, manufacturers are highly focused on developing long-lasting and better energy storage batteries.

Some of the leading players included in the report, such as :

• Panasonic Industrial Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• GEE Power

• FDK Corporation

• SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

• Bestgo B Vertical Partners West, LLC

• EPEC, LLC

• Enertech International, Inc.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Strongest demand for lithium over the next few years is expected to come from li-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, including electronic bikes, as well as energy storage systems and consumer electronics.

Li-ion battery chemistries have begun to scale, differentiate, and escalate with cell phones, laptops, and other consumer electronics. As the battery market continues to grow, the number of competitive use cases will also expand to other end uses.

Leading players are looking to acquire new contracts through the development of new products, and the competition remains strong between them.

Consumption of lithium ion pouch batteries, especially in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and South Korea, among others, is expected to grow at an above-average rate during the forecast period.

Consumption of lithium ion pouch batteries, especially in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, and South Korea, among others, is expected to grow at an above-average rate during the forecast period.

Accordingly, in order to cater to increasing demand from a diverse set of industries, leading manufacturers are channelizing resources toward ramping up their existing production capacities.

