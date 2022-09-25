Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 25, 2022 at 1647 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 128

TOWN: Westford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Maple Ridge Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: RAIN

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexander Youchah

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 25, 2022 at approximately 1647 hours, Vermont State Police, Westford Fire Department and Essex Town Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Vermont Route 128 and Maple Ridge Lane for a report of a single vehicle fire in the roadway. Troopers arrived on scene located the 2012 Chevy Cruze in the traveled portion of the northbound lane with fire departments actively extinguishing the vehicle fire. The operator was identified as Alexander Youchah (18) of Essex. The fire appeared to have started in the engine compartment of the vehicle and spread to the operator’s area. Youchah was able to exit the vehicle and was uninjured.

