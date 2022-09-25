Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006142
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 25, 2022 at 1647 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 128
TOWN: Westford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Maple Ridge Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: RAIN
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alexander Youchah
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 25, 2022 at approximately 1647 hours, Vermont State Police, Westford Fire Department and Essex Town Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Vermont Route 128 and Maple Ridge Lane for a report of a single vehicle fire in the roadway. Troopers arrived on scene located the 2012 Chevy Cruze in the traveled portion of the northbound lane with fire departments actively extinguishing the vehicle fire. The operator was identified as Alexander Youchah (18) of Essex. The fire appeared to have started in the engine compartment of the vehicle and spread to the operator’s area. Youchah was able to exit the vehicle and was uninjured.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111