Randall Castillo Ortega explains the importance of the Internet for export companies

In the past, it was very difficult for a company that was not a large multinational to have the opportunity to sell its products to other countries. Exporting was a big deal. However, today, thanks to new technologies, any company (regardless of its size) has the possibility to export to international markets. The Internet makes it easy, and Randall Castillo Ortega, a global trade expert, provides insight into why.

The Internet has changed everything. It is a wonderful platform that introduces us to other markets easily and without assuming large costs. Therefore, we could say that the Internet has become a great showcase that shows the characteristics of any product and/or service on a global scale.

Even today, many SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) are afraid to dare with this new type of business. However, there are many advantages offered by eCommerce. Among the most profitable, it is important to highlight the enormous reduction of costs in logistics and the enormous expansion of the company, which with just one click, can reach geographical areas where it was previously unthinkable to become visible.

Every day more companies decide to invest in international trade. Explains Castillo, “Although it requires a small initial investment, exporting is a unique opportunity to expand; and expanding is always associated with new sales and new customers.”

When an SME decides to start in the world of export, it is important that the decision has been made and agreed upon by management. Many times, the firmness and determination with which these types of decisions are made are key to achieving the desired results.

In addition, when an SME decides to embark on this new challenge, it is important to help it make a good choice of the most suitable and related countries for its product. Some of the aspects that must be taken into account when making this selection are the official language of the country to which we want to export, the distance between the countries, the time difference with respect to the producing country and the similarities and differences between the legislations and regulations that regulate the process of purchase and sale in the different countries.

It is also essential that you invest in good promotional material. Today's digital tools allow us to be up to date. Most customers will search for you through Google. That's why your website is so important. Do not forget that having an impressive website, of good quality and hosted on a good server will be your best cover letter. In addition, you can take advantage of the arrival of WhatsApp Web to communicate with your customers, share content and use it as a marketing tool. The importance of new technologies in export is unquestionable.

The use of tablets to show your digital catalogs or the emergence of videoconferencing as the main system of communication and customer service are clear examples of the power of new information technology.

Also, apart from investing in technology, if you are thinking of starting in the world of export, it is convenient that you advise yourself well. Surround yourself with good professionals who monitor and guide you throughout the process.

“If you are not familiar with the destination market or do not know how export logistics work in a certain country,” adds Castillo, “you can make very serious mistakes that have no turning back. For this reason, before starting the export process, it is advisable to have the help of export specialists. Good advice will allow you to minimize the risks and avoid possible capital losses that may occur due to ignorance of the sector or poor management.”

However, you don't have to be afraid to go outside. Companies must export and internationalization, without a doubt, is the perfect antidote to combat new economic recessions.

About Randall Castillo Ortega

Randall Castillo Ortega has been involved in the financial space virtually his entire professional career. In addition to having founded the financial lending firm RACO, he is also an avid outdoorsman and, along with his family, is a huge community supporter. He regularly participates in community ceremonies and events organized to drive a better environment for children and families.

