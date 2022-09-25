(Video) Iran protests spread to 133 cities in all 31 provinces despite deadly crackdown
Anti-regime protests continued in many Iranian cities on Saturday, September 24. These protests have continued despite heavy security measures, internet shutdowns, and the brutal repressions of demonstrations. protests have spread to at least 139 cities.
These protests have continued for nine days despite a massive crackdown launched by security forces and continuous internet connection disruptions. Over 140 people have been killed by the mullahs’ security forces and over 5,000 arrested protesters.
Units of the regime (IRGC), state security forces, Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), and plainclothes agents have been involved in the ongoing crackdown. As the protests have been escalating for over a week now with Internet disruptions.
Activists in dozens of cities across the country have been tearing off the images of Khamenei. This includes Qom, Tabriz, Sanandaj, Saqqez & Bukan. In the city of Behbahan in Khuzestan Province of southwest Iran people were chanting: “Mullahs must get lost!"
Security forces were especially violent toward students on Saturday. One video shows a plainclothes agent violently pulling a student to the ground.
Over 140 people have been killed by the mullahs’ security forces. Sources also report over 5,000 arrested protesters.
These protests have continued for nine days despite a massive crackdown launched by the mullahs’ regime during which security forces and continuous internet connection disruptions silence the Iranian people’s protests and cloak their quelling under complete impunity.
On Saturday, families of arrested protesters in Tehran rallied in front of Evin prison and demanded the release of their loved ones. Regime authorities ignored their demands and forced them to disperse.
At the same time, security forces cracked down on Tehran University students who had held a protest rally. In recent days, university students have played a very active role in the protests and have been at the forefront of making demands for regime change and freedom.
These protests began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
Protesting her arrest, Amini was severely beaten by the security forces in a van and was taken to the capital’s Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. After initial examinations, doctors declared that Amini had suffered a stroke and was brain dead at the same time. Amini died on Friday, September 16. Shortly after, protests broke out in several cities, including Tehran and Saqqez. The protests have continued and expanded since.
Security forces were especially violent toward students on Saturday. One video shows a plainclothes agent violently pulling a student to the ground.
However, despite repressive measures, students continued their protests. One Tehran University student shouted, “We want our rights. You can’t shut down our voices!”
Protests also resumed in Shiraz on Saturday. Protesters held a large gathering in Zand Street and chanted, “Death to the dictator.”
Like previous days, protest rallies became more intense at night. In Gohardasht, Alborz province, protesters gathered at night and chanted anti-regime slogans.
In Sanandaj, crowds gathered and defied security forces. It is worth noting that the regime has resorted to a violent crackdown in Kurdish cities, where the protests were first sparked. However, the brave locals continue to come to the streets every night.
Protests also continued in the capital despite severe security measures. In Tehran’s Sattarkhan District, a large crowd had gathered and lit fires to block roads and prevent the movement of security forces and anti-riot units.
In Shahin Shahr, security forces opened fire on protesters.
Units of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), state security forces, Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), and plainclothes agents have been involved in the ongoing crackdown. As the protests have been escalating for over a week now, the theocratic regime is officially announcing and acknowledging internet disruptions.
All the while, activists in the city of Oshnavieh in Kurdistan Province of western Iran were posting footage of protesters taking over the city and torching all government buildings and some banks. Similar yet unconfirmed reports were received from Marivan in northwest Iran.
“Due to security issues and various discussions that are ongoing these days across the country, at various times there may be restrictions imposed through decisions made by the security apparatus,” said Issa Zarepour, the regime’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, on Friday. “In recent days in some areas and at some hours of the day here have been temporary restrictions,” he added.
Update reports about the massive protests across Iran are arriving with delay, due to these restrictions. In Tehran, in addition to previous reports, protests were reported in the districts of East Ferdows, Shemiran, Tehransar, Sadeghiyeh, Sattarkhan, Ekbatan, Takhti, and others where large crowds of protesters were chanting various anti-regime slogans.
“Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!” referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.“Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!”
“This is the year that [Khamenei] will be overthrown!” “Say it – Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” “Rape, crimes, death to this regime!” “This is the last message! The regime itself is the target!”
Activists in dozens of cities across the country have been posting footage of protests. This includes Qom, Tabriz, Sanandaj, Saqqez, and Bukan. In the city of Behbahan in Khuzestan Province of southwest Iran people were chanting: “Mullahs must get lost!”
In the city of Rasht in Gilan Province of northern Iran protesters took to the streets and were chanting: “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or [Khamenei]!”
In Ardabil in northwest Iran, people protesting in the city’s Jajin Square people were chanting: “Khamenei has some shame and lets go of the country!” In the city of Saveh in Markazi Province of central Iran protesting youth torched a bus to block a road and prevent the regime from dispatching its IRGC units and plainclothes agents.
Locals in the district of Tehransar in the Iranian capital were seen blocking their streets and chanting: “Death to the mullahs’ regime!” In the city of Karaj in Alborz province, located east of Tehran, protesting locals were seen chanting:
“Death to Khamenei! Damned be Khomeini!” the latter referring to the regime’s first supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini.
In the city of Qaen in South Khorasan Province of eastern Iran people took to the streets chanting: “Mullahs must get lost!” In the city of Malayer in Hamedan Province of western Iran protesters were chanting: “Death to the dictator!”
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the over 140 protesters killed by the regime’s security forces during these latest protests, adding these brave Iranians “symbolize the Iranian nation’s will to overthrow the religious dictatorship and establish the people’s sovereignty. I salute the defiant youths who staged protests in 133 cities in just one week. Rise up to free those arrested and support their families.”
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here
Protests resumed in Iran on Friday, Sept 23, amidst heavy security measures and internet blackouts caused by the regime. people chanted “Death to the dictator!”