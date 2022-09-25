Victor Halabi, CEO and President of B&H Cellular Wholesale, Celebrates 5,000 Retailers Clients Served

Victor Halabi, CEO and president of B&H Cellular Wholesale, celebrates 20 years in business.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor Halabi, CEO and president of B&H Cellular Wholesale, celebrates 20 years in business. Since the early 2000s, B&H Cellular, located in Brooklyn, New York has been providing customers with an easy and seamless shopping experience by combining its storefront location and its user-friendly website (https://bandhcellular.com/) to deliver the highest quality in consumer electronics, gaming systems, children’s toys, and more.

Victor Halabi himself has been working as a successful entrepreneur for many years and has been in charge of a wide variety of business ventures. Since working as president and CEO of B&H Cellular, Mr. Halabi has had 20 years of success by focusing on meeting customer and client needs, specifically with regard to consumer electronics, and by working as a reseller for Apple products. Additionally, his work as an importer and exporter has helped to keep his business healthy and to continuously grow revenue.

B&H Cellular has been a go-to for many New Yorkers because of its convenient location in the heart of Brooklyn and its online presence that makes shopping easy from anywhere. Under Halabi’s leadership, B&H Cellular has resisted the urge to open additional locations outside of its home borough, choosing instead to focus on providing quality customer service and a VIP experience to all who shop with them.

Regarding his work with consumer electronics and his plans for B&H Cellular, Victor Halabi commented, "It is my great pleasure to be celebrating 20 years in business. I founded B&H Cellular with the goal of providing customers with the best possible experience when shopping for consumer electronics. This is a rapidly changing industry, and I am proud to say that we have kept up with the latest trends and technologies to provide our customers with what they want and need."

He continued, "In the coming years, we will continue to focus on our customer service and delivering high-quality products. We are also looking into expanding our product offerings to include more items related to home automation and smart home technology."

For more information about B&H Cellular, please visit https://bandhcellular.com/

About Victor Halabi and B&H Cellular

Victor Halabi is the CEO and president of B&H Cellular Wholesale, based in Brooklyn, New York. He is a successful entrepreneur who has managed many lucrative ventures. Although working frequently in importing and exporting, Victor has primarily worked in consumer electronics through his work at B&H Cellular. For twenty years, Victor Halabi and B&H Cellular have helped clients and consumers meet their electronics needs for both professional and personal use. They have worked with many high quality brands, but with a special focus as a reseller for Apple–being sure to stay up to date with the most recent launches, updates, and upgrades. Recently, B&H Cellular has widened its selection to include electronic scooters and gaming products. It boasts an exciting selection of electronic products, kid’s toys, and scooters online. Along with unparalleled variety and quality, it is also able to provide competitive pricing.

B&H Cellular is built on exceptional customer service. It offers the most competitive pricing, top notch service, and is dedicated to resolving any issues that may arise regarding any transactions. Its website ensures a secure shopping experience, so that customers can make their important purchases with peace of mind. When shopping on the B&H Cellular website, customers enjoy the benefits of multiple online payment methods, customer support 24 hours a day / 7 days a week through call or chat options, special offers available all year round, free returns within the United States and Canada, and free shipping within the United States and Canada.

