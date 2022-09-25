Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release
September 23, 2022

Zubiri: Marcos US Visit is a Home Run

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri has praised the success of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s working trip to the United States, to attend the United Nations General Assembly and a host of other engagements with the business sector and the Filipino community.

"To borrow a term from America's favorite pastime, the President has hit a home run," said Zubiri.

"His message that the Philippines is back in business resonated well, whether in his meetings with business movers or his one-on-one with Biden, either in the stock exchange or in the United Nations.

"This is the kind of face-to-face diplomacy which yields tremendous dividends for our nation, from job-creating investments to agreements that promote the social good.

"As the world emerges from the pandemic, there is keen competition for products, the need to boost trade and to expand markets. Luckily for us, we have a great salesman in the person of the President."

