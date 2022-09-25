PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release

September 23, 2022 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON DOJ's PLAN TO DEPORT CHINESE POGO WORKERS The POGO workers are not the enemy. Ang kalaban dito ay ang mga sindikato, na kakambal ng mga sistema at polisiyang nagpapalago sa kanilang modus. Habang kumikita silang mga masasamang loob, ang mga manggagawa -- Pilipino man o ibang lahi -- ay patuloy na naabuso. As a signatory to multiple international conventions, responsibilidad ng Pilipinas ang pagbigay ng proteksyon para sa mga POGO workers na biktima ng trafficking. Lumabas sa aming imbestigasyon noong 18th Congress na higit madami sa mga pumapasok na POGO workers ay biktima lang din ng mga sindikato -- kung di man labor traffickers ay sex traffickers. The recently-passed Expanded Anti Trafficking Act of 2022 actually included, as part of the guarantee of protection and services to trafficked foreign nationals, practical needs such as the provision of interpreters and coordination with their embassy in the Philippines.